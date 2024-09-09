Tropical Storm Francine tracker: Forecast cone, spaghetti models, live conditions and more

Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico has millions along the Texas and Louisiana Gulf coasts on alert. As the Atlantic hurricane season approaches its peak, the system is likely to develop into a hurricane this week.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

Here are maps from the FOX Forecast Center to help you track Francine and its potential impacts.

Where is Tropical Storm Francine?

Here's the latest information on Tropical Storm Francine in the Gulf of Mexico.

(FOX Weather)



What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Francine?

Here is the forecast track of Tropical Storm Francine.

(FOX Weather)



Where are watches and warnings in effect because of Tropical Storm Francine?

Here are current watches and warnings in effect because of Tropical Storm Francine.

(FOX Weather)



What do the spaghetti models show for Tropical Storm Francine?

Here are the spaghetti models for Tropical Storm Francine.

(FOX Weather)



Where are Hurricane Hunters right now tracking Tropical Storm Francine?

A look at the Hurricane Hunters latest mission.

(FOX Weather)

