Hurricane Francine makes landfall in southern Louisiana as a Category 2 with 100 mph winds

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hurricane Francine barreled into southern Louisiana on Wednesday as a category 2 cyclone, making landfall with destructive 100 mph winds and dangerous storm surge along the Bayou state's coastline.

The eye of Francine moved onshore at 5 p.m. CT in Terrebonne Parish bringing hurricane-force winds inland into the southern region of the state near Baton Rouge. Minutes after landfall, power outages spiked in Louisiana to more than 43,000 without power.

Louisiana officials urged residents to stay put until first responders could safely reach them if needed. Conditions created by Francine also brought the threat of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms, which were expected to last into Friday morning.

Francine was the third hurricane to make landfall in the continental U.S. during the 2024 season. Hurricane Beryl made landfall in Matagorda, Texas, on July 8 as a Category 1 cyclone. About a month later, Hurricane Debby strengthened into a Category 1 before making landfall near Steinhatchee, Florida, on August 5.

Here's the latest information on Hurricane Francine.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Francine is located about 30 miles southwest of Morgan City , Louisiana, or about 85 miles southwest of New Orleans , and moving northeast at about 17 mph. Maximum sustained winds are near 100 mph with higher gusts.

Power outages continued to creep up across Louisiana, reaching over 50,000 as of 5:15 p.m CT, according to Poweroutage.us. These outages will continue to rise as Francine moves farther north, impacting southeast Louisiana and Alabama.

Francine halts New Orleans travel with emergency responders standing by

Conditions deteriorated enough by Wednesday afternoon that all flights into and out of New Orleans International Airport were canceled.

Ahead of Francine's arrival, President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for the Bayou State.

"After declaring a state of emergency, we have now determined that this storm is of such severity that an effective response is beyond the capabilities of the state and local governments," Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said. "This federal assistance is needed to save lives and property."

Some parishes issued mandatory curfews from Wednesday afternoon until sunrise on Thursday, including Cameron Parish where flooding was already happening prior to landfall.

Heavy rain and flooding were occurring in New Orleans on Wednesday evening, where FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillion reported businesses along Bourbon Street remained open.

Where is Francine headed next?

The NHC said Francine is expected to take a gradual turn toward the north, bringing the center of Francine across southeastern Louisiana and southwestern and central Mississippi on Thursday.

The Category 2 hurricane marked the third continental U.S. hurricane this year, including hurricanes Beryl and Debby. Only eight other years since 1900 have experienced three or more hurricane landfalls in the U.S.



With Francine, eight hurricanes have made landfall in Louisiana since 2000. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray has covered most of those landfalls.



"These people are tough as nails," said Ray, from Houma, Louisiana on Wednesday.

Francine became a hurricane on Sept. 10, marking the peak of the 2024 hurricane season when a named storm is most likely to be roaming the Atlantic Basin. As Francine heads north and eventually dissipates, the NHC is also tracking several other systems in the Atlantic.