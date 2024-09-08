Tropical Depression 7 forms in eastern Atlantic; forecast to become Tropical Storm Gordon

Tropical Depression Seven formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday morning and is expected to become the next named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The newly formed tropical depression, which was known as Invest 93L, comes as the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is underway. There are now several systems that forecasters are tracking across the Atlantic Basin this week.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

What's the latest with Tropical Depression 7?

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Depression Seven is located about 310 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic. It has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON REACHES PEAK SEPT 10

Here's the latest information on Tropical Depression Seven.

Where is Tropical Depression 7 going?

The NHC said Tropical Depression Seven will likely remain over open water for the next several days.

It is currently moving west-northwestward at 18 mph, and it's expected to slow down but continue on a west to west-northwestward track over the next few days.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Tropical Depression Seven could become a tropical storm Wednesday night or Thursday. Once it does so, it will receive the name Gordon.

Here is the forecast track of Tropical Depression Seven.

Invest 92L in central Atlantic has low chance of development

An area of low pressure located over the central tropical Atlantic continues to produce some disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity.

The NHC said environmental conditions are marginally conducive for some slight development during the next day or two as the system moves west-northwestward at 5-10 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

By Friday, the disturbance is expected to reach an area of stronger upper-level winds, likely ending its chances for development.

It currently has a low chance of development in the next seven days.

The outlook for Invest 92L in the central Atlantic.

Invest 94L east of Leeward Islands has low chance of development

A small but well-defined area of low pressure located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity.

According to the NHC, the proximity of dry air near the system is expected to limit additional development over the next couple of days before environmental conditions become even less conducive by this weekend as it moves slowly west-northwestward.

It currently has a low chance of development in the next seven days.

The outlook for Invest 94L east of the Leeward Islands.

Area to watch off Southeast US coast

The NHC said a non-tropical area of low pressure could form in a few days a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coast.

Once the area of low pressure forms, some subtropical or tropical development is possible early next week as the system drifts to the north or northwest.

According to the NHC, it has a low chance of development in the next seven days.