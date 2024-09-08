Tropical Storm Gordon forms in eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Gordon formed in the eastern Atlantic Ocean on Friday as the National Hurricane Center (NHC) tracks several systems across the Atlantic Basin this week.

Peak hurricane season is now underway as Gordon, formerly Tropical Depression Seven, gained enough strength to reach tropical storm status.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

What's the latest with Tropical Storm Gordon?

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Tropical Storm Gordon is located about 1,000 miles from the Cabo Verde Islands. It has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

Where is Tropical Storm Gordon going?

The NHC said Tropical Storm Gordon will likely remain over open water for the next several days.

It is currently moving west-northwest, and it's expected to slow down but continue on a west-to-west-northwest track over the next few days.

"For now, the official forecast keeps the system as a tropical cyclone for the entire forecast period," the NHC said Friday. "Some recovery is possible by days 4 and 5 when the system reaches a slightly more moist, unstable, and low-shear environment."

At this time, it is not forecast to have any impacts to the U.S.

Here is the forecast track of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Area to watch off Southeast US coast

The NHC said a non-tropical area of low pressure could form in a few days a few hundred miles off the southeastern U.S. coast.

Once the area of low-pressure forms, some subtropical or tropical development is possible early next week as the system drifts to the north or northwest.

According to the NHC, it has a low chance of development in the next seven days.