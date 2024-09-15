Tropical Storm Warning issued for North Carolina, South Carolina coasts as Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 forms

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight formed off the Southeast U.S. coast on Sunday and is expected to become Tropical Storm Helene early this week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said the system formerly known as Invest 95L is now being called a potential tropical cyclone so that it could issue tropical storm alerts along the Southeast coast.

Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone 8?

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight is located a couple hundred miles off the Southeastern U.S. coast.

Forecast cone for PTC 8.

Where are watches and warnings in effect for Potential Tropical Cyclone 8?

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Edisto Beach, South Carolina northward to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina.

What is the forecast for Potential Tropical Cyclone 8?

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight is likely to bring gusty winds, heavy rain with the potential for flash flooding, coastal flooding and dangerous beach conditions to portions of the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts over the next couple of days, the NHC warned. It could become a subtropical or tropical storm in the next day.

Computer forecast models show a widespread swath of 2-5 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible mainly east of Interstate 95. This includes the coastal communities of Myrtle Beach in South Carolina and Wilmington and Morehead City in North Carolina.

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center has highlighted northeastern South Carolina, eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia for potential flooding on Monday.

A general 1-3 inches of rain is still expected in inland cities such as Raleigh and Charlotte in North Carolina and even Richmond in Virginia.

The rainfall forecast for the Southeast.

Rough seas to result in rip currents, beach erosion

The formation of the potential tropical cyclone brings an increased threat for rip currents, and the potential for additional coastal erosion.

The coastline around North Carolina's Outer Banks and southeastern Virginia is highly susceptible to rough seas, as evidenced by swells created by Hurricane Ernesto that were over 1,000 miles away.

Waves triggered by the once-Category 2 hurricane caused flooding along North Carolina Highway 12, the main thoroughfare through the islands. At least one abandoned home collapsed into the ocean.

Following the collapse, parts of Cape Hatteras National Seashore were off-limits to swimmers due to concerns about debris in the water.

So far, authorities have given no indications that the surf produced by Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight will outdo the swells of Ernesto or claim any more homes, but the local National Weather Service office in Morehead City, North Carolina, has issued various advisories for beachgoers and boaters, warning about the rough conditions.