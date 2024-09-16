Watch: Carolina Beach flooded as North Carolina gets hammered by Potential Tropical Cyclone 8

Search
Powerful winds and heavy rainfall are sweeping across parts of southeastern North Carolina on Monday as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight nears landfall and could soon become Tropical Storm Helene.

Tropical storm-force winds and heavy rainfall continue across the Carolina coast as Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight continues its approach. 

Conditions are rapidly worsening in Carolina Beach, as water quickly rises and traps vehicles in flooded streets. Strong winds with gusts nearing 45 mph are blowing trees and rain, reducing visibility.

"Folks, do not go out," said Carolina Beach Mayor Lynn Barbee after issuing a state of emergency for the coastal town.

Barbee noted that the small town's fire department was overwhelmed by a deluge of rescue calls following the city's inundation with over 10 inches of rain within just four hours. Residents reported being trapped in their homes and businesses as high-clearance vehicles were deployed to reach the hardest-hit areas.

Videos show cars driving through high floodwaters and tow trucks saving vehicles stalled in flooded streets. 

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for Carolina Beach until 1:30 p.m. ET. 

To the north, in Wrightsville Beach, conditions are similar, with rough surf lashing the beach and large, dangerous waves forming. The wind has been whipping the shoreline, blowing sand and ocean water all around. FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel and FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen are in the area. 

More sights from Wrightsville Beach showed lightning along the coast and booming thunder in the distance. Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight is expected to bring storm surge and 4–8 inches of rain to southeast North Carolina throughout the day. 

