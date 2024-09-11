Watch: Hurricane Francine's fury slams Louisiana with ferocious wind, torrential rain

Hurricane Francine's fury was felt across southern Louisiana on Wednesday, even before the Category 2 hurricane made landfall more than an hour southwest of New Orleans.

Francine made landfall in Terrebonne Parish at 5 p.m., bringing 100 mph winds to the marshes of Louisiana. Nearly all of Assumption and Terrebonne parishes were without power, as outages across the Bayou State climbed above 200,000 about three hours after landfall.

Communities in Terrebonne Parish, including Dulac, Houma, Theriot and Chauvin, saw devastating storm surge and wind damage.

Dulac recorded a 90 mph wind gust after landfall. The video recorded below shows the dangerous storm surge flooding created by Francine.

The owners of the CoCo Marina in Chauvin were asking for prayers as Francine brought a devastating storm surge that covered the docks.

Storm chasers code: Always have a chainsaw

FOX Weather Storm Chaser Brandon Copic says he never covers a storm without the proper equipment, including a chainsaw. That came in handy after Francine's powerful winds knocked down a large tree in Houma, blocking a road. He and the other storm chasers quickly cut up the tree to clear the road.

"Most of the time it's just clearing one lane, so emergency responders can get in and out," Copic said.

Copic's truck suffered damage from a rapid wind shift as the eyewall approached the coast, causing a spin-up.

"There was a tree behind me. It literally blew that tree apart and blew the tree into my Tahoe and broke my back taillight and busted out my back window," Copic said.

The veteran storm chaser recorded the video below showing the powerful winds from Francine ripping a building apart in minutes.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was also reporting from Houma for landfall as winds continued to blow trees, street signs, and roof debris around. Ray dodged a direct hit from a street sign in the video below during a live shot covering the storm.

FOX Weather Storm Specialist Mike Seidel was in Theriot where powerful gusting winds from Francine can be seen in the video below.

Large branches and debris littered U.S. Highway 90 east of Morgan City on Wednesday night as Seidel and his crew made their way back through Francine's eyewall.

Francine's impacts in New Orleans included heavy rain. As the storm moved further inland, tropical downpours moved in, prompting a Flash Flood Warning.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillien was on Bourbon Street and said hurricane parties continued even as the winds picked up. Conditions quickly began to deteriorate into Wednesday night as rainfall rates reached 6-plus inches per hour, measuring a half inch in just 9 minutes.