Hurricane Francine triggers Flash Flood Emergency for New Orleans as torrential rainfall causes water rescues

NEW ORLEANS – Life-threatening flooding was likely in New Orleans and communities west along Interstate 10 Wednesday night as the core of Hurricane Francine moved over the region, dropping multiple inches of rain in just hours.

The National Weather Service office serving the area issued a Flash Flood Emergency, the agency’s highest-level alert for flooding events.

Meteorologists reported that between 5 and 7 inches of rain fell over the region earlier in the day, with the likelihood of several more inches before the cyclone moves out. Numerous water rescues were underway as motorists drove into water too deep for vehicles to navigate.

"Move to higher ground now!" NWS meteorologists warned. "This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."

The Category 2 hurricane made landfall south of Morgan City, Louisiana, with sustained winds around 100 mph, but soon weakened into a minimal hurricane by Wednesday evening as it moved over Louisiana, dropping to tropical storm status on Wednesday night. But the storm was still bringing torrential rains and powerful winds.

Nearly 300,000 electrical outages were reported within the first hours after the storm as gusts hit 97 mph in Dulac and 78 mph in New Orleans. Authorities have warned residents to stay indoors due to the danger for first responders.

Video taken from the coastline showed several feet of storm surge inundating low-lying areas both before and during the hurricane. It was at least the seventh Category 2 or stronger event to make landfall in Louisiana since 2000.

Nearly 10 million residents in Louisiana and nearby states were under Flood Watches ahead of Francine’s arrival. The hazardous weather is also expected to impact Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, and Arkansas before the storm system dissipates over the Middle Mississippi River Valley.

Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry issued a state of emergency on Monday ahead of the cyclone, and President Joe Biden quickly followed with a disaster declaration, allowing FEMA to assist parishes directly in the storm’s path.

"Urban Search and Rescue teams are prepared to respond as needed, and FEMA has pre-positioned water, meals, generators, and other supplies in regional distribution centers," the agency announced in the hours leading up to landfall.

Authorities have not yet reported any injuries or missing persons from the event but warn it could be days before they are able to survey the damage across the region.