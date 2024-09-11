Hurricane Francine aftermath could lead to rise in bacterial infections in South, CDC warns

The Center for Disease Control is warning those affected by Hurricane Francine of the possible risk of contracting Melioidosis after the storm passes.

Melioidosis is a bacterial infection caused by bacteria called Burkholderia pseudomallei, or B. pseudomallei, the CDC said. It develops after people or animals make contact with contaminated soil, air or water. The risk for infection increases after hurricanes, heavy rain and other severe weather events, according to the CDC.

Those living on the Gulf Coast in areas experiencing flooding and heavy rain from Hurricane Francine are at increased risk of getting the infection.

Symptoms of Melioidosis

Melioidosis has a wide range of symptoms, which usually develop within 1-4 weeks of exposure to the bacteria. The disease can show up in many different ways. It sometimes manifests as an ulcer or sore on the skin or as a lung infection. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, localized swelling, a cough, chest pains, headaches and a lack of appetite, the CDC said.

The infection can affect different body systems and cause a disseminated infection. The CDC said signs of a disseminated infection of Melioidosis include: fever, headache, difficulty breathing, muscle pain, confusion, seizures and stomach or chest pains.

The risks of getting the disease increase with certain medical conditions.

Who can be affected?

Anyone can get the infection, and it is very rare to get it from another person, the CDC reports.

Many animals can get Melioidosis, including: dogs, cats, sheep, goats, cows, horses, pigs, hogs and boar.

Reducing the risk of contracting Melioidosis

To reduce the risk of infection, the CDC recommends these things:

If you have open skin wounds, or if you have chronic conditions like diabetes or kidney disease, avoid contact with soil and standing water.

If you do agricultural work or have hobbies or jobs that raise your risk of exposure, wear boots, which can prevent infection through your feet and lower legs.

Healthcare workers can use standard precautions when treating patients with melioidosis to help prevent infection. They should also label samples appropriately if they suspect melioidosis to protect lab personnel.

Laboratory personnel should follow good laboratory practices, including using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) and respiratory protection.

Treating the disease

Melioidosis can be treated with antibiotics, the CDC said. The length of treatment depends on how severe the infection is.