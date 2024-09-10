Invest 93L could become next Atlantic tropical storm later this week

MIAMI – As the Gulf Coast states prepare for impacts from Tropical Storm Francine, which is expected to become a hurricane, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track two other areas in the Atlantic that could become the next named storms of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

One of the systems has a high chance of developing over the next several days, while the other has a low chance of development. The next system to become a tropical storm will be named Gordon.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Invest 93L in central Atlantic has high chance of development

The NHC is monitoring a disturbance in the central tropical Atlantic, associated with a trough of low pressure several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

This system has been dubbed Invest 93L, which is a naming convention used by the NHC to allow forecasters to run specialized computer models on systems it is monitoring for development.

WHAT IS AN INVEST DURING HURRICANE SEASON?

Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for gradual development, and a tropical depression will likely form later this week as the system moves west-northwestward at 10-15 mph.

The NHC is giving the system a high chance of development over the next seven days.

This graphic shows the latest with Invest 93L in the central Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Invest 92L has low chance of development

The NHC said Invest 92L continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central tropical Atlantic.

Environmental conditions are only marginally conducive for some slight development during the next couple of days, but a tropical depression could still form while the system moves westward at 5-10 mph over the central tropical Atlantic.

The NHC is giving Invest 92L a low chance of development.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER