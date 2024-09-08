Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 forecast to become hurricane in Gulf of Mexico before impacting Texas, Louisiana

HOUSTON – The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is now tracking Potential Tropical Cyclone Six in the Gulf of Mexico, as millions of people living along the U.S. Gulf Coast from Texas to Louisiana are holding their breath and preparing to see what impact the developing system will have on their communities.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, which had been known as Invest 91L, comes as we enter the peak of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and right on schedule, there are numerous areas of concern that forecasters are tracking for potential development this week.

What's the latest with Potential Tropical Cyclone 6?

Here's the latest information on Potential Tropical Cyclone Six in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the latest advisory from the NHC, Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is located more than 300 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande or less than 600 miles south of Port Arthur, Texas.

Where are watches and warnings in effect because of Potential Tropical Cyclone 6?

Here are current watches and warnings in effect because of Potenital Tropical Cyclone Six.

Because of the threat from Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, a Tropical Storm Watch has been issued along Mexico's Gulf Coast from Barra del Tordo northward to the mouth of the Rio Grande.

According to the NHC, additional watches or warnings could be issued later Sunday night or Monday for parts of the Texas and Louisiana coastlines.

Where is Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 going?

Here is the forecast track of Potential Tropical Cyclone Six.

The NHC said Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to move near Mexico's northern Gulf Coast on Tuesday and approach the upper Texas and Louisiana coastlines on Wednesday.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is predicted to become a tropical storm on Monday, with more significant intensification forecast to occur on Tuesday. The system is then forecast to become a hurricane before it reaches the U.S. Gulf Coast.