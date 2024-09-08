Invest 92L, second tropical disturbance monitored for development in central Atlantic

MIAMI – As the Gulf Coast states prepare for impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone Six, which is now spinning in the Gulf of Mexico, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to track two more areas in the Atlantic that could become the next named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The race is on to find out whether Potential Tropical Cyclone Six or Invest 92L becomes Tropical Storm Francine. Both systems have a high chance of developing over the next several days, putting the Gulf and Atlantic coasts of the U.S. on alert as peak hurricane season approaches.

Invest 92L slowly gaining traction in central Atlantic

A trough of low pressure that was barely clinging to tropical relevance in the central Atlantic has perked back up again according to the long-range development odds given by the NHC.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the latest with Invest 92L in the central Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC said showers and thunderstorms associated with Invest 92L over the central tropical Atlantic are continuing to show signs of gradual organization.

Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development of Invest 92L, and a tropical depression could form while the system spins over the central Atlantic through the beginning of the new workweek, and then generally moves west through the rest of the week.

The NHC is giving Invest 92L a high chance of developing. If this system's strengthening continues, it could become either Tropical Storm Francine or Gordon, depending on whether Potential Tropical Cyclone Six or Invest 92L becomes a tropical storm first.

Another area to watch in eastern Atlantic

The NHC is also monitoring another area in the eastern Atlantic, with a trough of low pressure located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

According to the NHC, this tropical disturbance is expected to move very little over the next few days until it potentially interacts with a tropical disturbance that is forecast to move off the western coast of Africa early this week.

This graphic shows the latest with a tropical disturbance in the eastern Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Environmental conditions are expected to be favorable for further development, and a tropical depression could form in the middle or latter part of the week.

The NHC is giving this tropical disturbance a medium chance of developing over the next week.