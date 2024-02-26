Temperatures go from summer to winter in a day: Record heat to flash freezes forecast for central US

Some cities will go from summer to winter in just a day this week as a strong cold front sweeps across the country's midsection, reinforced by an arctic blast.

We talk a lot about temperature roller coasters, but this week will seem more like temperature cliff diving. After some cities ditched coats this weekend thanks to springlike temperatures, the bottom drops out and the mercury plunges back towards record cold just as meteorological spring approaches.

Some cities will drop 50 to 60 degrees in a day

The FOX Weather Center said to brace for whiplash because ahead of the strong cold front, spring flowers and record warmth to begin winter in less than a day. Some cities will drop 50 to 60 degrees in just a day.

"We're seeing temperatures that are now entering summer territory: Oklahoma City 88 degrees a possibility today, Dallas could hit 95. These are temperatures that you see late May, early June, even mid-June for Oklahoma City's case, but really warm temperatures, even borderline hot," said Meteorologist Stephen Morgan.

"We're warming well into the 70s here in St. Louis today. Could be in the 80s by tomorrow, Morgan continued. "But that low and that cold front has plenty of cold air to work with. And while we might be 20 to 30 degrees above average, we're going to come crashing down with temperatures 30 to 40 degrees of a swing where 80s are going to be followed by the 20s and the 30s by midweek"

Who is in for the polar plunge?

Kansas City is in for the most extreme temperature drop in recent memory. The FOX Forecast Center expects the city to drop by 50 degrees in just 12 hours. This would be the second-largest drop in recorded history. In January 1996, Kansas City dropped from 56 degrees to 3 degrees in 12 hours.

Here are some cities that will see drastic changes this week:

Oklahoma City: Monday 87 to Wednesday 31 degrees

Minneapolis: Monday 61 to Wednesday 3 degrees

Kansas City: Tuesday 78 to Wednesday 19 degrees

Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Monday 66 to Wednesday 8 degrees

Dallas: Monday 94 to Thursday 43 degrees

"It is going to be a wild ride across the central states as temperatures go from 20 to 35 degrees above average to 10–20 degrees below average. Accompanying this crazy temperature swing will be howling winds as high as 40-50 MPH," said the Senior Meteorologist at the FOX Forecast Center. "As it stands now, some of our northern friends will be in the 50-60s on Monday for their high temperature and by Wednesday, they will feel like it's below zero when factoring in the impressive winds."

Severe storms to mark the cold front passage

Where thunderstorms erupt ahead of the front, snow will follow behind.

"One of the crazier angles to this storm will be a dramatic shift from severe storms to snow. There is a good chance some of our major cities like Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis will be dealing with strong storms Tuesday evening and by Wednesday morning there will be bursts of snow, strong winds and winter-like conditions," commented the Forecast Center. "Snow accumulations are going to be minimal due to the preceding rain and warmth, but it could be a travel headache for the morning commute."

There won't be much snow with the storm.

The crazy theme continues after the storm. The Plains and Midwest temperatures rebound late week and into the weekend.