Cross-country storm could bring blizzard conditions to Western mountains, severe weather to Midwest this week

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful cross-country storm expected to begin Sunday in the West, bringing heavy mountain snow and possible blizzard conditions to higher elevations before continuing to push off to the east, where millions in the Midwest will be at risk of severe weather.

High wind gusts and widespread rain will also be a concern for millions of people in the eastern U.S. as we get closer to closing out the workweek.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This graphic shows the overview of a cross-country storm that will begin to impact the West on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Dangerous travel expected as heavy snow buries West

NOAA's Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said the strong winter storm and cold front will move into the Pacific Northwest later Sunday and through the Rockies over the next few days. Preparations in the region should be rushed to completion as forecasters expect heavy mountain snow, high wind gusts, snow squalls and dangerous travel conditions.

DRIVING ON THE ICE AND DRIVING IN THE SNOW: WEATHER DRIVING TIPS FOR DRIVING IN INCLEMENT WEATHER

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The Cascades in Washington and Oregon are expected to be hit especially hard by winter weather, as this will be the most impactful storm since early January.

Forecasters said heavy mountain snow will impact the Cascades by Sunday night, where there is a high chance of at least a foot of snow through Tuesday at elevations above 1,500 feet.

However, higher mountain passes in Washington, including Snoqualmie Pass, and Oregon could see 3 feet or more of snow as the storm blasts through the West on its way to the Midwest later this week.

TRAVELING THIS WINTER? HERE'S WHAT TO KEEP IN YOUR CAR IN CASE YOU GET STUCK

This graphic shows winter weather alerts in effect across the West through Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The snowfall will become heavy at times, with snowfall rates approaching 1 to 2 inches per hour and wind gusts up to 55 mph creating areas of blowing and drifting snow that will greatly reduce visibility.

Snow squalls are also likely along the path of the cold front on Monday over the northern Great Basin and Rockies, which will also lead to a dramatic and rapid drop in visibility and a flash freeze that could make travel extremely dangerous.

Winter weather alerts have been issued across the western U.S. in advance of the powerful storm, including Winter Storm Warnings and Watches and Winter Weather Advisories. Blizzard Warnings have also been issued across a portion of the higher elevations in northeastern Nevada.

DON'T LEAVE ANY OF THESE ITEMS IN YOUR CAR THIS WINTER

Over 48 million face risk of severe weather on Tuesday

Tuesday could turn out to be a dangerous day in terms of severe weather as the cross-country storm continues to march across the U.S. and moves into the Midwest.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) said scattered strong to severe thunderstorms could develop and may produce damaging wind gusts, hail and possible tornadoes.

ADVICE FOR DEALING WITH STORM ANXIETY WHEN SEVERE WEATHER THREATENS

This graphic shows the severe storm threat on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Severe thunderstorms threaten over 48 million people from the Ozarks and mid-Mississippi Valley through the southwestern Great Lakes.

However, the SPC has placed more than 22 million people from eastern Missouri to southwestern Michigan in a Level 2 on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This Level 2 of 5 risk includes the cities of Chicago, Indianapolis and St. Louis, as well as Peoria and Springfield in Illinois and Fort Wayne in Indiana.

WATCH VS. WARNING: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES BETWEEN THESE WEATHER TERMS THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

Millions in East can expect soggy, snowy conditions later this week

This graphic shows how the cross-country storm could impact the eastern U.S. later this week.

(FOX weather)



The cross-country storm will continue to track eastward and begin to impact millions in the eastern U.S. by Thursday.

The FOX Forecast Center expects plenty of precipitation, including widespread rain and possible snow. However, since that is still several days away, there is some time to fine-tune the forecast, and some changes can be expected.

Be sure to download the free FOX Weather app to be made aware of any changes to the forecast in the coming days.

WHAT DOES PRECENT CHANCE OF RAIN MEAN ON FOX WEATHER APP?

This graphic shows forecast rain totals in the East.

(FOX Weather)



As of Sunday, the FOX Forecast Center expected the highest rain totals over the Ohio Valley, stretching into portions of the Tennessee Valley. Portions of western Pennsylvania may also pick up a few inches of rain from the cross-country storm.

Lower rainfall totals are expected in the Northeast and New England, but temperatures may be cold enough to allow for snow to break out, especially in the higher elevations in upstate New York and northern New England.