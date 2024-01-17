Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Watch: This week's frigid weather isn't keeping people from having fun

From frozen ramen to frozen bubbles, people have found some creative ways to frolic in the cold.

By Hillary Andrews Source FOX Weather
These Canadians didn't let the polar vortex shut them in. Watch crazy experiments like boiling water turning to snow instantly, eggs and ramen that can stand by themselves and toilet paper frozen solid. 01:02

Freeze-frame: Thanks to the Arctic blast, fun with the cold

These Canadians didn't let the polar vortex shut them in. Watch crazy experiments like boiling water turning to snow instantly, eggs and ramen that can stand by themselves and toilet paper frozen solid.

Some people are determined to venture outside in this week's brutally cold weather and have a little fun.

Here are some of the most creative ways that we've found people making the best of the frigid temperatures. 

Wacky urban myths

An egg froze in mid-crack in Edmonton, Canada

(Joe Cowaniec Images / FOX Weather)

Let's start out with the wacky. A few neighbors in Edmonton, Canada, decided to try to prove urban myths. One person turned hot water into snowfall instantly during an afternoon when temperatures hit negative 45 degrees. Another froze an egg mid-crack in 31-below air. At 40 degrees below, ramen noodles stood by themselves and even supported the chopsticks. The last is part art, part dare. An unraveling toilet paper fountain, froze solid thanks to 29-below air.

TEMPERATURES WERE COLD ENOUGH IN THIS PART OF NEW ENGLAND TO FREEZE SPAGHETTI IN MIDAIR

The ‘scientific’ approach

FOX Weather's own Winter Weather Specialist Tom Niziol said he couldn't resist playing in the cold, even on his day off. He took advantage of a zero-degree morning in Tennessee to freeze a couple of bubbles. Expert tip: The wind has to be calm for something like this to work.

BORED IN SUB-FREEZING WEATHER? MAKE FROZEN BUBBLES!

Somewhat less than scientific experiments

A family in central Colorado tried a little gravity-defying trick in the bone-chilling cold.

"My daughter had wet hair after she took a shower, so we thought, ‘let’s see if we can get your hair to freeze standing up," mom Meagan Schrencengost told Storyful.

The duo said they quickly followed their "experiment" with warm cocoa and a brush.

HERE'S HOW LONG IT'LL TAKE YOU TO GET FROSTBITE AS WIND CHILLS DIP BELOW ZERO

01:38

'Let's see if we can get your hair to freeze standing up," says mom

Not a ring-toss but a jeans-toss – this woman froze her jeans in Chicago at 11 below. She checked the wind and then made the award-winning throw. The pants stuck the landing.

WHAT IS THE POLAR VORTEX?

FOX 6 Milwaukee's Chief Meteorologist Rob Haskell couldn't help himself. He had to freeze a shirt solid. 

"About ten minutes for that to freeze absolutely solid," Haskell said. "Unfortunately, that's your skin. If you don't take this seriously, so bundle up and minimize your exposure. You will be fine." 

ARCTIC AIR TO TIGHTEN GRIP ON US THIS WEEKEND AS ANOTHER COLD SNAP ARRIVES

FOX 6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell had a little fun with the cold. His water bottle froze solid after 45 minutes. He then used it to hammer a nail. Guess how long it took the shirt to freeze solid? 01:06

It's so cold... he hammered a nail with a water bottle

FOX 6 Meteorologist Rob Haswell had a little fun with the cold. His water bottle froze solid after 45 minutes. He then used it to hammer a nail. Guess how long it took the shirt to freeze solid?

The air was so dry he said the shirt was beginning to soften up as the ice sublimated into the parched air. That is when the solid ice skips the liquid stage and converts directly into water vapor.

Haskell's filled water bottle took a bit longer to freeze at 45 minutes. He used it to hammer a nail into a board. He showed the board's battle scars where previous meteorologists at the station turned frozen strawberries to powder and hammered nails with frozen bananas.

Being a kid again

After the first significant snow in almost 2 years, officials called off school and closed offices. The "Battle of Snowpenheimer" was on in the shadow of the Capitol, courtesy of the Washington, D.C. Snowball Fight Association. 01:29

Everyone is a kid for a DC snow day

After the first significant snow in almost 2 years, officials called off school and closed offices. The "Battle of Snowpenheimer" was on in the shadow of the Capitol, courtesy of the Washington, D.C. Snowball Fight Association.

Kids, both big and little, took advantage of the snow day to hit the National Mall. The Washington, D.C., Snowball Fight Association organized the "Battle of Snowpenheimer" between the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

It has been almost two years since the city has seen that much snow.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE AFFECTED BY FROSTBITE

One avid hockey fan decided to take advantage of the Arctic blast and built a makeshift, pop-up hockey rink in a Morris County, New Jersey backyard. 00:33

Pop-up hockey rink in New Jersey

One avid hockey fan decided to take advantage of the Arctic blast and built a makeshift, pop-up hockey rink in a Morris County, New Jersey backyard.

One New Jersey family turned the backyard pool into a pop-up skating rink.

First snow ever

This family from Little Rock doesn't see snow often, so they certainly didn't have the sledding equipment. They hit the slopes anyway, with varying success, on cardboard boxes. 

Safety experts recommend people wear helmets when sledding.

SEE IT: COLORADO ‘SNOWNADO’ STUNS CROWD AT BRECKENRIDGE SKI RESORT

A Little Rock family with little snow experience decided to use cardboard boxes for sleds, with little success.

(FOX Weather)

Twins at the Philadelphia Zoo made the most of the very first snow that they had ever seen. The sloth bear cubs, Kelce and Harper, couldn't get enough of the snow. If you are wondering, the boys were named after the famed Eagle and Philly. The bears were anything but sloths as they frolicked. The species are not related to sloths and got their name due to the long, thick claws and unusual teeth, according to the zoo.

WATCH: DRONE VIDEO SHOWS ICE DISC SPINNING IN PARTIALLY FROZEN RIVER

Don't try this at home

More Southerners having fun in the snow in Alabama were going a bit faster than their Arkansas counterparts. Everything was fun until the person being towed took out a garbage bin.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Residents in the South are seen sledding down icy roads and on frozen dirt as an arctic blast freezes America as far south as the Gulf Coast. 01:27

Southern US residents get outside to embrace arctic blast

Residents in the South are seen sledding down icy roads and on frozen dirt as an arctic blast freezes America as far south as the Gulf Coast.

This Bills fan might have missed the polar plunge on New Year's Day. He was one of the many shovelers who showed up at the Buffalo Bill's Highmark Stadium to help clear the stands for $20 an hour and meals ahead of the NFL Wildcard Game that was played Monday. He rode the snow chute down to the field, topless in below-zero wind chills.

Don't try this at home! Near blizzard conditions and heavy snow forced officials to postpone the Wildcard game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers until Monday. The team put out a call to all fans for help shoveling snow. In return, the shovelers get $20 per hour and free food. The temperature never made it out of the low 20s and with wind gusts maxing out at 60 mph, the wind chill barely made it above zero. 01:08

Shirtless snow shoveler before Buffalo Bill's game

Don't try this at home! Near blizzard conditions and heavy snow forced officials to postpone the Wildcard game between the Buffalo Bills and the Pittsburgh Steelers until Monday. The team put out a call to all fans for help shoveling snow. In return, the shovelers get $20 per hour and free food. The temperature never made it out of the low 20s and with wind gusts maxing out at 60 mph, the wind chill barely made it above zero.

Shovelers cleared the field, but the stadium seats were a different story. This was the first NFL game with open seating. The catch was that fans had to clear off their own seats after more than 3 feet of snow fell.

THESE ARE THE 7 SNOWIEST CITIES IN THE US

A committed Steelers' fan works as a human snowplow to clear a row of seats 01:16

Buffalo Bill's fans forced to become human-snowplows to find seats for Wildcard Game

A committed Steelers' fan works as a human snowplow to clear a row of seats

Tags
Loading...