Watch: This week's frigid weather isn't keeping people from having fun

Some people are determined to venture outside in this week's brutally cold weather and have a little fun.

Here are some of the most creative ways that we've found people making the best of the frigid temperatures.

Wacky urban myths

Let's start out with the wacky. A few neighbors in Edmonton, Canada, decided to try to prove urban myths. One person turned hot water into snowfall instantly during an afternoon when temperatures hit negative 45 degrees. Another froze an egg mid-crack in 31-below air. At 40 degrees below, ramen noodles stood by themselves and even supported the chopsticks. The last is part art, part dare. An unraveling toilet paper fountain, froze solid thanks to 29-below air.

TEMPERATURES WERE COLD ENOUGH IN THIS PART OF NEW ENGLAND TO FREEZE SPAGHETTI IN MIDAIR

The ‘scientific’ approach

FOX Weather's own Winter Weather Specialist Tom Niziol said he couldn't resist playing in the cold, even on his day off. He took advantage of a zero-degree morning in Tennessee to freeze a couple of bubbles. Expert tip: The wind has to be calm for something like this to work.

BORED IN SUB-FREEZING WEATHER? MAKE FROZEN BUBBLES!

Somewhat less than scientific experiments

A family in central Colorado tried a little gravity-defying trick in the bone-chilling cold.

"My daughter had wet hair after she took a shower, so we thought, ‘let’s see if we can get your hair to freeze standing up," mom Meagan Schrencengost told Storyful.

The duo said they quickly followed their "experiment" with warm cocoa and a brush.

HERE'S HOW LONG IT'LL TAKE YOU TO GET FROSTBITE AS WIND CHILLS DIP BELOW ZERO

Not a ring-toss but a jeans-toss – this woman froze her jeans in Chicago at 11 below. She checked the wind and then made the award-winning throw. The pants stuck the landing.

WHAT IS THE POLAR VORTEX?

FOX 6 Milwaukee's Chief Meteorologist Rob Haskell couldn't help himself. He had to freeze a shirt solid.

"About ten minutes for that to freeze absolutely solid," Haskell said. "Unfortunately, that's your skin. If you don't take this seriously, so bundle up and minimize your exposure. You will be fine."

ARCTIC AIR TO TIGHTEN GRIP ON US THIS WEEKEND AS ANOTHER COLD SNAP ARRIVES

The air was so dry he said the shirt was beginning to soften up as the ice sublimated into the parched air. That is when the solid ice skips the liquid stage and converts directly into water vapor.

Haskell's filled water bottle took a bit longer to freeze at 45 minutes. He used it to hammer a nail into a board. He showed the board's battle scars where previous meteorologists at the station turned frozen strawberries to powder and hammered nails with frozen bananas.

Being a kid again

Kids, both big and little, took advantage of the snow day to hit the National Mall. The Washington, D.C., Snowball Fight Association organized the "Battle of Snowpenheimer" between the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum.

It has been almost two years since the city has seen that much snow.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU'RE AFFECTED BY FROSTBITE

One New Jersey family turned the backyard pool into a pop-up skating rink.

First snow ever

This family from Little Rock doesn't see snow often, so they certainly didn't have the sledding equipment. They hit the slopes anyway, with varying success, on cardboard boxes.

Safety experts recommend people wear helmets when sledding.

SEE IT: COLORADO ‘SNOWNADO’ STUNS CROWD AT BRECKENRIDGE SKI RESORT

Twins at the Philadelphia Zoo made the most of the very first snow that they had ever seen. The sloth bear cubs, Kelce and Harper, couldn't get enough of the snow. If you are wondering, the boys were named after the famed Eagle and Philly. The bears were anything but sloths as they frolicked. The species are not related to sloths and got their name due to the long, thick claws and unusual teeth, according to the zoo.

WATCH: DRONE VIDEO SHOWS ICE DISC SPINNING IN PARTIALLY FROZEN RIVER

Don't try this at home

More Southerners having fun in the snow in Alabama were going a bit faster than their Arkansas counterparts. Everything was fun until the person being towed took out a garbage bin.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

This Bills fan might have missed the polar plunge on New Year's Day. He was one of the many shovelers who showed up at the Buffalo Bill's Highmark Stadium to help clear the stands for $20 an hour and meals ahead of the NFL Wildcard Game that was played Monday. He rode the snow chute down to the field, topless in below-zero wind chills.

Shovelers cleared the field, but the stadium seats were a different story. This was the first NFL game with open seating. The catch was that fans had to clear off their own seats after more than 3 feet of snow fell.

THESE ARE THE 7 SNOWIEST CITIES IN THE US