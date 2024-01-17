See it: Colorado 'snownado' stuns crowd at Breckenridge Ski Resort

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. – A magnificent spectacle of nature was witnessed at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado earlier this week.

A rare snow devil, also known as a "snownado," formed Saturday before a mesmerized crowd.

Video captured by Dree Kinder shows the fascinating phenomenon created when warm air from the ground and cold air from the upper atmosphere merge, producing a swirling vortex of snow and wind.

"Oh what a day it was," Kinder posted on TikTok along with a clip of the action on the slopes.

Although snow devils are weaker than tornadoes, they nonetheless showcase the same principles of nature, creating an awe-inspiring sight.