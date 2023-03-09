Rare 'snow devil' spotted spinning across the frozen countryside in Scotland

SANDNESS, Scotland – A farming couple in Scotland was treated to a rare sight when a "snow devil" spun up across the frozen countryside earlier this week.

A cold snap was reported across the United Kingdom this week, prompting local forecasters to issue winter weather alerts because of the snow and ice that was expected.

Michael Peterson posted the video to Facebook and said his wife, Frances, recorded it on her phone while they were out feeding their sheep during the winter weather.

A snow devil is a rare phenomenon that occurs when there is a large difference in temperature between warmer air near the surface and colder air a few hundred feet above the ground.

The World Meteorological Organization says wind shear – the change in wind speed and/or direction – near the surface will then generate a vortex over the snow, resulting in a spinning column of snow that is lofted into the air.

A snow devil is also known as a "snownado," though it isn't actually a tornado and is much weaker.