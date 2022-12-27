Search

The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published

Rare 'snownado' caught on camera in Idaho

A snownado, or snow devil, is a rare phenomenon that occurs when surface wind shear acts to generate a vortex over snow cover, resulting in a whirling column of snow particles being raised from the ground.

By Chris Williams Source FOX 9
Staff with the Idaho Transportation Department captured video of a rare 00:26

Watch: 'Snownado' caught on camera in Idaho

Staff with the Idaho Transportation Department captured video of a rare

A rare winter phenomenon recently appeared in the snow-capped mountains of Idaho. 

The state's transportation department said an employee captured a snow devil, or a "snownado," while driving along US-30 over Fish Creek Summit, according to a report.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A rare "snownado" was caught on camera in Idaho.

A rare "snownado" was caught on camera in Idaho.

(Idaho Transportation Department/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Officials said the employee was using a GoPro camera to obtain stock footage of the snow. 

"He was lucky enough to catch a snow devil on camera!" the department posted on Facebook.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, a snow devil "is a very rare phenomenon that occurs when surface wind shear acts to generate a vortex over snow cover, resulting in a whirling column of snow particles being raised from the ground."

"Whatever the name, it's pretty cool! You can see it on the left side of the road near the pass," ITD said in the Facebook post.

Tags
Loading.