Days of rain, flooding to soak millions as spring severe weather pattern kicks off across Plains, Central US

An active severe weather pattern is beginning to take hold for millions across the Central U.S. right on cue, as April is historically when spring severe weather season begins to intensify across the middle of the country — setting the stage for days of rain and potential flash flooding.

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Severe Weather Overview

(FOX Weather)



Rounds of rain are expected to begin across parts of the Plains Tuesday through the weekend, as storms move across a dip in the jet stream, which acts as an atmospheric conveyor belt for storms.

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This pattern change signals the beginning of the spring severe weather season across the Southern Plains, where April averages the second-most tornadoes behind May.

In the near-term, warm temperatures spreading across the eastern two-thirds of the country will enhance severe weather across the Central U.S., as well as fuel storms in the Great Lakes and Mid-Atlantic.

Spring severe weather pattern takes shape.

(FOX Weather)



Spring severe weather season begins across Central U.S.

Tuesday afternoon's severe weather threat has increased across parts of the Texas Panhandle and Western Oklahoma, which is now under a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms, according to the NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

These thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts and damaging hail and isolated tornadoes late Tuesday afternoon ahead of a more significant severe weather threat Wednesday.

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A cold front will move through and stall over the Plains Wednesday. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 threat for a corridor stretching from Kansas City, Missouri through Oklahoma City to North Texas.

Multiday severe weather threat

(FOX Weather)



Dallas is under a Level 1 threat. These storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes.

While severe weather hazards are not expected to be incredibly damaging, the FOX Forecast Center noted that the significant moisture in the atmosphere due to warmer temperatures will drive days of potential flash flooding.

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"These storms will have plenty of fuel to produce heavy rain," the Forecast Center said.

"Even if the severe weather threat ends up being somewhat limited, the focus will quickly shift to the risk of flash flooding from Wednesday into Thursday."

Flash flood forecast

(FOX Weather)



A more intense severe weather system will move into the Plains and the Midwest by Friday.

A Level 2 threat covers parts of Kansas, Iowa, Missouri and northern Oklahoma, which could produce damaging wind gusts, hail, and possibly a few tornadoes.

All told, more than half a foot of rain could fall in parts of the Plains and Mississippi Valley by the end of the week, including cities like Little Rock, Arkansas and St. Louis.

Days of severe weather expected

(FOX Weather)



Warm temperatures fuel severe weather across Great Lakes & Mid-Atlantic

A separate severe weather system is making its way across the Great Lakes Tuesday, with associated rain reaching the Northeast coast.

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According to the FOX Forecast Center, storms will continue to develop across the warm front which will act like a track for storms to repeatedly move along over the next couple of days, with the main concerns being large hail, damaging wind gusts and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms are expected to linger over Pennsylvania early Wednesday, with a second threat reloading over Chicago and the Midwest on Thursday.

Warmth fuesl severe weather threat.

(FOX Weather)



On Tuesday, flood watches were issued across parts of Upstate New York from Watertown south to the New York-Pennsylvania border. The heavy rain could melt the remaining snowpack, leading to flash flooding and causing some rivers to rise to moderate flood stage.

Parts of the Mid-Atlantic could see periods of on-and-off rain through the weekend.