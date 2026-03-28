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Nearly 50M people across 18 states under Fire Weather Warnings as cold, dry air and gusty winds move across US

The same cold front responsible for Thursday's severe weather and the temporary end of historic heat in the Plains and Southeast is continuing to sink south.

By Kevin Fitzgerald Source FOX Weather
Nearly 50 million Americans in 18 states are under Fire Weather Warnings, spanning both the Southeast and the Plains. Cold, dry air and gusty winds are making way for dangerous wildfire conditions in these areas. FOX Weather meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Haley Meier have you covered with all the details: 07:17

Cold, dry air and gusty winds force millions under Fire Weather Warnings in Plains, Southeast

Nearly 50 million Americans in 18 states are under Fire Weather Warnings, spanning both the Southeast and the Plains. Cold, dry air and gusty winds are making way for dangerous wildfire conditions in these areas. FOX Weather meteorologists Stephen Morgan and Haley Meier have you covered with all the details:

The atmosphere across the eastern half of the country is undergoing a harsh correction, trading record-breaking heat for a bone-dry arctic chill in less than 48 hours. As temperatures plummet by as much as 30 degrees, a dangerous combination of biting winds and plummeting humidity is turning the landscape into a tinderbox.

Fire Weather Warnings have already been issued for nearly 50 million people across nearly 20 states.

Fire Weather Alerts
(FOX Weather)

 

The same cold front responsible for Thursday's severe weather and the temporary end of historic heat in the Plains and Southeast is continuing to sink south.

Temperatures on Saturday will be 20-30 degrees colder than the previous day across the Carolinas, Georgia and north Florida

MIDWEST, OHIO VALLEY PELTED BY DAMAGING HAIL AND VICIOUS WIND GUSTS AS BRIEF TEMPERATURE PLUNGE SPREADS EAST 

To the west, temperatures will be 10-20 degrees colder than Friday from Alabama toward south Texas. And in the north, cities like St. Louis, Indianapolis and Philadelphia will be waking up below freezing just two days after being in the 70s, 80s and 90s.

Fire current and wind gusts
(FOX Weather)

 

Originating from polar regions, this cooler air mass is exceptionally dry, causing humidity to drop into the teens across a large portion of the country. While the dry air is significant on its own, the combination of the dryness with strong winds creates a dangerous potential for the spread of wildfire.

The winds are driven by an area of high pressure building behind the cold front.

HISTORIC HEAT WAVE EXPANDS INTO CENTRAL US AFTER WEEKS OF RECORD HEAT IN THE SOUTHWEST

On Saturday, this seasonably strong high will settle over the southern Great Lakes, and the pressure gradient will tighten over a relatively short distance, generating stiff breezes, causing the fire threat to intensify across the Southeast and the Plains.

  • Image 1 of 4

    Flames and burning vegetation are seen during a wildfire in the town of Florida near the city of Concepción, Chile, on January 20, 2026. Residents of southern Chile, ravaged by four days of deadly wildfires, pleaded for help on January 20 from communities reduced to rubble, as smoke lingered and firefighters braced for the return of hot weather.  (Photo by Raul BRAVO / AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 2 of 4

    MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 02: Firefighters attend to a flare-up in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Multiple forest fires in the area have caused evacuations along the South Carolina coast.  (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

  • Image 3 of 4

    TRYON, USA - MARCH 3: Firefighters work to put out wildfire in in Tryon, North Carolina, United States on March 03, 2025. One of hundreds of wildfires in the Carolinas is burning just about six months after the water damage for communities by the devastating Hurricane Helene in Tryon.  (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images)

  • Image 4 of 4

    PUMPKINTOWN, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 29: Smoke rises at the Table Rock complex fire March 29, 2025 near Pumpkintown, South Carolina. According to a report from wildfire officials published the previous afternoon, the Table Rock complex fire has burned 12,983 acres.  (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

In the Southeast, humidity will drop as low as 20%, especially across parts of South Carolina, southern Georgia and north Florida. Sustained winds will reach 10-20 mph with higher gusts.

Fire Weather Warnings span from western North Carolina through Louisiana, including parts of the Florida panhandle, with a Fire Weather Watch issued for parts of east Texas.

LARGEST WILDFIRE IN NEBRASKA HISTORY LEAVES 1 DEAD, SCORCHES OVER 640,000 ACRES AS CONDITIONS BEGIN TO EASE

Relief from these threats is not far off. Increasing moisture will diminish the fire threat east of the Mississippi River on Sunday.

Across the Plains, however, lingering danger will persist. The pressure gradient will fuel a low-level jet, yielding strong southerly winds of 20-30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. Combined with humidity levels between 15-20%, the winds will allow any new ignitions to spread rapidly. 

Video from Nebraska State Patrol shows a helicopter flying over a wildfire in Dawson County. Multiple wildfires are burning in Nebraska as high winds and low humidity create critical fire danger across the state.  00:20

Watch: Smoke arises from Nebraska wildfires

Video from Nebraska State Patrol shows a helicopter flying over a wildfire in Dawson County. Multiple wildfires are burning in Nebraska as high winds and low humidity create critical fire danger across the state. 

The critical zone includes much of Nebraska, including areas recently scorched by the historic Morrill Fire, which is now contained after burning more than 640,000 acres. 

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Fire Weather Warnings in the Plains span from as far north as Minnesota down to the northernmost tip of Texas, and as far west as Wyoming over some western counties in Illinois.

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