New Jersey wildfire prompts evacuations as it explodes in size, closes part of Garden State Parkway

BARNEGAT, N.J. — A quickly spreading wildfire near the New Jersey shore caused officials to order evacuations and close a 17-mile stretch of the state's busiest highway as dark smoke poured into the Jersey Shore region.

The Jones Road Wildfire sparked on Tuesday in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township in Ocean County. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had consumed 1,200 acres and was uncontrolled.

According to the New Jersey Forest Fire Service, mandatory evacuations are in place on Wells Mills Road from Bryant Road to the Garden State Parkway and on Route 9 in Lacey Township.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for several areas of Barnegat Township.

The busy Garden State Parkway is closed in both directions at from Exit 63-80, according to officials. Photos shared by the Garden State Parkway show smoke covering the highway and flames nearing the road.

According to the fire service, the fire is threatening at least 16 structures along Bryant Road and Wells Mills Road. All of those structures have been evacuated.

Jersey Central Power & Light reportedly cut power along the Garden State Parkway due to the widfire, according to the Barnegat Police Department. More than 25,000 people are without power in Ocean County, according to FindEnergy.com.

Dark smoke and ash can be seen blowing across the Garden State Parkway in surrounding Ocean County communities to the north and east, including Toms River, and closer to the beach in Seaside Heights.

Forest Fire Service fire engines, bulldozers, ground crews and air support are responding to the fire.

The cause of the Jones Road Wildfire is under investigation.

Drought levels in Ocean County are abnormally dry to moderate, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, but have been worsening over the past week. Nearly 80% of the Garden State is facing some level of drought.

