Smoke from massive New Jersey wildfire to smother New York City skies

Winds are expected to switch to the south on Thursday, which is expected to push wildfire smoke north from New Jersey's Jones Road Fire and likely affect New York City and Long Island.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
New York City skies will likely be laden with smoke from the New Jersey wildfire on Thursday and Friday as southerly winds push the smoke north. The Jones Road fire started Tuesday in Ocean County. It has since exploded in size. 

NEW YORK—Smoke from a wildfire burning in New Jersey is anticipated to reach New York City this week, affecting air quality. 

The Jones Road Fire erupted Tuesday afternoon in Ocean County, New Jersey. In just a few hours, it tripled in size, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes. 

NEW JERSEY WILDFIRE GROWS TO OVER 11,000 ACRES AS OFFICIALS WARN FLAMES WILL LIKELY RAGE FOR DAYS

Dramatic video shows heavy smoke and flames from the Jones Road Wildfire that ignited on Tuesday, April 23, 2025.

Watch: Flames from Jones Road Wildfire in New Jersey scorch landscape

On Wednesday, northerly winds were pushing wildfire smoke south into Atlantic City and surrounding areas, prompting an air quality alert. 

But on Thursday, winds will switch direction, pushing smoke north and likely affecting New York City and Long Island. 

Forecast models show the smoke shifting north overnight Wednesday into Thursday, before pushing into New York City. 

NEW JERSEY WILDFIRE: DRAMATIC VIDEOS, PHOTOS REVEAL FEARSOME NATURE OF FAST-MOVING FLAMES

Models show smoke moving north on Thursday, impacting New York City and Long Island.

(FOX Weather)

In 2023, smoke from Canadian wildfires turned the sky apocalyptic in New York, blocking the sun in a bright-orange haze. 

Air quality was greatly impacted, setting records for worst air quality ever recorded. 

Orange skies caused by wildfire smoke from Canada are seen over Times Square in New York City on June 7, 2023.

(Pam Ng / FOX Weather)

New York City Emergency Management said it's monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with the National Weather Service office to help guide their decision making. 

Smoke from the Jones Road fire will likely impact parts of Pennsylvania and Connecticut as well. 

