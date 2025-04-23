Smoke from massive New Jersey wildfire to smother New York City skies

NEW YORK—Smoke from a wildfire burning in New Jersey is anticipated to reach New York City this week, affecting air quality.

The Jones Road Fire erupted Tuesday afternoon in Ocean County, New Jersey. In just a few hours, it tripled in size, forcing thousands of people to flee their homes.

NEW JERSEY WILDFIRE GROWS TO OVER 11,000 ACRES AS OFFICIALS WARN FLAMES WILL LIKELY RAGE FOR DAYS

On Wednesday, northerly winds were pushing wildfire smoke south into Atlantic City and surrounding areas, prompting an air quality alert.

But on Thursday, winds will switch direction, pushing smoke north and likely affecting New York City and Long Island.

next Image 1 of 7

prev next Image 2 of 7

prev next Image 3 of 7

prev next Image 4 of 7

prev next Image 5 of 7

prev next Image 6 of 7

prev Image 7 of 7

Forecast models show the smoke shifting north overnight Wednesday into Thursday, before pushing into New York City.

NEW JERSEY WILDFIRE: DRAMATIC VIDEOS, PHOTOS REVEAL FEARSOME NATURE OF FAST-MOVING FLAMES

In 2023, smoke from Canadian wildfires turned the sky apocalyptic in New York, blocking the sun in a bright-orange haze.

Air quality was greatly impacted, setting records for worst air quality ever recorded.

New York City Emergency Management said it's monitoring weather conditions and coordinating with the National Weather Service office to help guide their decision making.

Smoke from the Jones Road fire will likely impact parts of Pennsylvania and Connecticut as well.