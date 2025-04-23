New Jersey wildfire: Dramatic videos, photos reveal fearsome nature of fast-moving flames

A state of emergency has been declared and structures have been destroyed after a massive wildfire in New Jersey on Tuesday. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was in Lacey Township on Wednesday morning where evacuations were lifted and residents are returning home to search the debris for what’s left.
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. – Thousands of residents were forced to flee the fast-moving flames of a massive wildfire that ignited in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Tuesday, and dramatic videos and photos are providing a unique look at just how quickly the disaster unfolded.
Crews walk along the forest burned from the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey Township on Monday morning.
(Katie Byrne)
Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning.
(Katie Byrne)
(Katie Byrne)
(Katie Byrne)
This image shows the flames from the Jones Road Wildfire burning in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
( )
( )
Smoke from the Jones Road Fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, billows up to the sky behind a treeline on Tuesday.
(Ocean Fire Company)
(Ocean Fire Company)
BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY - APR 23: A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Jones Road Wildfire, which erupted Tuesday, prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and forced the closure of a major stretch of highway as thick smoke drifted across the Jersey Shore. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
( )
( )
Seaside Park, New Jersey Station 45 and Engine 4521 operating in Waretown at the scene of the Jones Road Wildfire on April 22, 2025.
(Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Co.)
Flames from the Jones Road Fire in Barnegat, New Jersey near the Garden State Parkway on April 22, 2025.
(NJ Garden State Parkway)
Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025.
(@Pjfriend/X)
(@Pjfriend/X)
A dark cloud of smoke above homes in Barnegat, New Jersey on April 22, 2025 from the Jones Road Fire.
(FOX Weather)
Other photos showed firefighters working tirelessly to beat back the flames, attempting to prevent further spread and extinguish the wildfire to prevent any additional damage to homes and businesses.
At least 3,000 people were told to flee the wildfire and seek safety at local shelters, but those evacuation orders were lifted early Wednesday morning.
Thousands of New Jersey residents forced to flee from a fast-moving wildfire yesterday have been given the all-clear to return home. The Jones Road Wildfire has consumed about 8,500 acres and only 10% contained. Here's a look from Waretown as flames approached on Tuesday.
Smoke could also be seen hovering over the community of Waretown, almost blocking out the afternoon sun.
A state of emergency has also been declared in Ocean County.
So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or deaths associated with the Jones Road Wildfire.