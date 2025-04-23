New Jersey wildfire: Dramatic videos, photos reveal fearsome nature of fast-moving flames

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. – Thousands of residents were forced to flee the fast-moving flames of a massive wildfire that ignited in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Tuesday, and dramatic videos and photos are providing a unique look at just how quickly the disaster unfolded.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

An aerial video provided by FOX 29 Philadelphia showed at least one structure that appears to have been impacted by the flames of the Jones Road Wildfire, which, as of Wednesday, has scorched about 8,500 acres and was 10% contained.

The video also showed just how intense the smoke and flames were Tuesday as the wildfire burned through the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FOX WEATHER APP

next Image 1 of 16

prev next Image 2 of 16

prev next Image 3 of 16

prev next Image 4 of 16

prev next Image 5 of 16

prev next Image 6 of 16

prev next Image 7 of 16

prev next Image 8 of 16

prev next Image 9 of 16

prev next Image 10 of 16

prev next Image 11 of 16

prev next Image 12 of 16

prev next Image 13 of 16

prev next Image 14 of 16

prev next Image 15 of 16

prev Image 16 of 16

Other photos showed firefighters working tirelessly to beat back the flames, attempting to prevent further spread and extinguish the wildfire to prevent any additional damage to homes and businesses.

At least 3,000 people were told to flee the wildfire and seek safety at local shelters, but those evacuation orders were lifted early Wednesday morning.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A 'CONTROLLED' FIRE AND A 'CONTAINED' FIRE?

Another video recorded by a firefighter in Lacey Township provided an up-close look at how intense the flames were when the Jones Road Wildfire began to rage Tuesday.

"We're going to lose this," the firefighter could be heard yelling in the video as the flames inched closer and closer to structures in the community.

HOW TO BEST PREPARE YOUR HOMES FOR WILDFIRES

Smoke could also be seen hovering over the community of Waretown, almost blocking out the afternoon sun.

A state of emergency has also been declared in Ocean County.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or deaths associated with the Jones Road Wildfire.