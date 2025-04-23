Search
New Jersey wildfire: Dramatic videos, photos reveal fearsome nature of fast-moving flames

About 3,000 people were told to evacuate because of the Jones Road Wildfire in Ocean County, New Jersey. Those orders have since been lifted.

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A state of emergency has been declared and structures have been destroyed after a massive wildfire in New Jersey on Tuesday. FOX Weather Correspondent Katie Byrne was in Lacey Township on Wednesday morning where evacuations were lifted and residents are returning home to search the debris for what’s left.

OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. – Thousands of residents were forced to flee the fast-moving flames of a massive wildfire that ignited in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Tuesday, and dramatic videos and photos are providing a unique look at just how quickly the disaster unfolded.

Watch: Flames from Jones Road Wildfire in New Jersey scorch landscape

An aerial video provided by FOX 29 Philadelphia showed at least one structure that appears to have been impacted by the flames of the Jones Road Wildfire, which, as of Wednesday, has scorched about 8,500 acres and was 10% contained.

The video also showed just how intense the smoke and flames were Tuesday as the wildfire burned through the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township.

  • Crews walk along the forest burned from the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey Township on Monday morning.
    Image 1 of 16

    Crews walk along the forest burned from the Jones Road Wildfire in Lacey Township on Monday morning. (Katie Byrne)

  • Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning.
    Image 2 of 16

    Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning. (Katie Byrne)

  • Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning.
    Image 3 of 16

    Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning. (Katie Byrne)

  • Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning.
    Image 4 of 16

    Lacey Township is torched after the New Jersey wildfire grows to 11,500 acres Wednesday morning.  (Katie Byrne)

  • This image shows the flames from the Jones Road Wildfire burning in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
    Image 5 of 16

    This image shows the flames from the Jones Road Wildfire burning in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. ( )

  • This image shows the flames from the Jones Road Wildfire burning in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.
    Image 6 of 16

    This image shows the flames from the Jones Road Wildfire burning in Ocean County, New Jersey, on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. ( )

  • Smoke from the Jones Road Fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, billows up to the sky behind a treeline on Tuesday.
    Image 7 of 16

    Smoke from the Jones Road Fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, billows up to the sky behind a treeline on Tuesday. (Ocean Fire Company)

  • Smoke from the Jones Road Fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, billows up to the sky behind a treeline on Tuesday.
    Image 8 of 16

    Smoke from the Jones Road Fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, billows up to the sky behind a treeline on Tuesday. (Ocean Fire Company)

  • BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY - APR 23: A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Jones Road Wildfire, which erupted Tuesday, prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and forced the closure of a major stretch of highway as thick smoke drifted across the Jersey Shore. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 9 of 16

    BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY - APR 23: A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Jones Road Wildfire, which erupted Tuesday, prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and forced the closure of a major stretch of highway as thick smoke drifted across the Jersey Shore. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY - APR 23: A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Jones Road Wildfire, which erupted Tuesday, prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and forced the closure of a major stretch of highway as thick smoke drifted across the Jersey Shore. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 10 of 16

    BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY - APR 23: A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Jones Road Wildfire, which erupted Tuesday, prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and forced the closure of a major stretch of highway as thick smoke drifted across the Jersey Shore. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY - APR 23: A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Jones Road Wildfire, which erupted Tuesday, prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and forced the closure of a major stretch of highway as thick smoke drifted across the Jersey Shore. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    Image 11 of 16

    BARNEGAT, NEW JERSEY - APR 23: A wildfire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area near Barnegat Township, New Jersey, has burned 8,500 acres and is only 10% contained. The Jones Road Wildfire, which erupted Tuesday, prompted the evacuation of thousands of residents and forced the closure of a major stretch of highway as thick smoke drifted across the Jersey Shore. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • Seaside Park, New Jersey Station 45 and Engine 4521 operating in Waretown at the scene of the Jones Road Wildfire on April 22, 2025.
    Image 12 of 16

    Seaside Park, New Jersey Station 45 and Engine 4521 operating in Waretown at the scene of the Jones Road Wildfire on April 22, 2025. (Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Co.)

  • Flames from the Jones Road Fire in Barnegat, New Jersey near the Garden State Parkway on April 22, 2025.
    Image 13 of 16

    Flames from the Jones Road Fire in Barnegat, New Jersey near the Garden State Parkway on April 22, 2025.  (NJ Garden State Parkway)

  • Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025.
    Image 14 of 16

    Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025.  (@Pjfriend/X)

  • Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025.
    Image 15 of 16

    Smoke from the Jones Fire seen from Sunrise Beach in Lacey Township, New Jersey on April 22, 2025. (@Pjfriend/X)

  • A dark cloud of smoke above homes in Barnegat, New Jersey on April 22, 2025 from the Jones Road Fire.
    Image 16 of 16

    A dark cloud of smoke above homes in Barnegat, New Jersey on April 22, 2025 from the Jones Road Fire.  (FOX Weather)

Other photos showed firefighters working tirelessly to beat back the flames, attempting to prevent further spread and extinguish the wildfire to prevent any additional damage to homes and businesses.

At least 3,000 people were told to flee the wildfire and seek safety at local shelters, but those evacuation orders were lifted early Wednesday morning.

WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A 'CONTROLLED' FIRE AND A 'CONTAINED' FIRE?

Watch: Firefighter captures dramatic close-up video of New Jersey's Jones Road Wildfire

Another video recorded by a firefighter in Lacey Township provided an up-close look at how intense the flames were when the Jones Road Wildfire began to rage Tuesday.

Smoke from the Jones Road Fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, billows up to the sky behind a treeline on Tuesday.

Smoke from the Jones Road Fire in Ocean County, New Jersey, billows up to the sky behind a treeline on Tuesday.

(Ocean Fire Company / FOX Weather)

"We're going to lose this," the firefighter could be heard yelling in the video as the flames inched closer and closer to structures in the community.

HOW TO BEST PREPARE YOUR HOMES FOR WILDFIRES

Watch: Flames from fast-moving New Jersey wildfire approach Waretown

Smoke could also be seen hovering over the community of Waretown, almost blocking out the afternoon sun.

A state of emergency has also been declared in Ocean County.

So far, there have been no reports of any injuries or deaths associated with the Jones Road Wildfire.

