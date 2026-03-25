April weather outlook: Severe storms target millions as spring temperature warmup finally nears

They say "April showers bring May flowers"—but that’s only part of the story. This April could have a few twists of its own.

So, what really is in store for us around the country? The FOX Forecast Center is calling for a "big shake-up." From severe storms to warmups and cooldowns, let’s break it down.

SEVERE STORM THREAT BREWING FOR NEARLY 50 MILLION ACROSS MIDWEST, OHIO VALLEY AHEAD OF WINTER FLASHBACK FREEZE

April severe weather setup

(FOX Weather)



As we move out of March — The old saying "March comes in like a lion and leaves like a lamb" has certainly come true in 2026, kicking off severe weather season in a big way — the pattern across the U.S. is about to shift, as a historic heat wave in the West will begin to ease and push east.

PHOTOS: 23 TORNADOES STRIKE HEARTLAND IN MULTI-DAY OUTBREAK, LEAVING 8 DEAD AND COMMUNITIES DEVASTATED

We saw over 30 tornadoes in the month of March, triggering massive devastation across the Heartland.

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And now this warm, moist air, colliding with the cooler air already in place, will trigger severe storms across the Plains and into the Mississippi River Valley by the beginning of April.

Western U.S.

As the record heat wave out west begins to ease, the pattern will shift and will break down the heat dome, allowing temperatures to ease back closer to normal.

HISTORIC HEAT WAVE EXPANDS INTO CENTRAL US AFTER WEEKS OF RECORD HEAT IN THE SOUTHWEST

From California to Colorado, temperatures have been scorching, triggering many record-breaking march heat.

The FOX Forecast Center said that this shift will open the door to Pacific storm systems to move in again.

More rounds of rain and even snow will likely return to the region.

Western snow potential

(FOX Weather)



While April is typically the snowiest month for parts of the Rockies, much of the West is coming off a winter of below-average snowfall, with snowpack levels at record lows.

WINTER DELIVERS FINAL PUNCH TO NORTHEAST WITH SNOW AS HEAVY RAIN TARGETS THE SOUTHEAST

Some snowfall is expected to be on the lighter side, but some higher elevations across the West have the better chance of seeing more, specifically within the Northern Rockies.

But any snowfall will help ease the snow drought.

Meanwhile, lower elevations are expected to get some moderate to heavy rain.

Eastern U.S.

As the heat exits the West, it will shift east, as that same ridge of high pressure is expected to rebuild over the eastern half of the country.

April precipitation outlook

(FOX Weather)



This will set the stage for a stretch of above-average warmth along the East Coast.

This creates a classic spring pattern with warmer air across the East and cooler, more active weather in the West, but the Eastern region is still expected to get some of those classic "April showers."

Central U.S.

The FOX Forecast Center said the two air masses — warm air across the East and cooler air across the West — is where "things get interesting."

NOAA'S STORM PREDICTION CENTER DEBUTS REVAMP TO SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOKS THIS SEASON

This is where the threat of severe storms potentially comes in, as the zone from the Great Plains through the Mississippi Valley is expected to become the focus for active weather.

That is where cooler air coming out of the West will collide with warm, moisture-rich air surging north from the Gulf of America.

Severe storm porbability outlook for April

(FOX Weather)



When those ingredients come together, it creates a favorable setup for storms and potentially severe weather.

Some of these storms could arrive as early as mid-next week.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Missouri are at a high level severe storm probability for April.

April EF2+ tornado porbability

(FOX Weather)



These storms are expected to bring strong winds to the region, large hail, with EF2+ tornadoes possible for the month of April.