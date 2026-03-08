Photos: Nine tornadoes strike Heartland in multi-day outbreak, leaving 8 dead and communities devastated

The Heartland is reeling after a catastrophic outbreak of tornadoes claimed at least eight lives, leaving a trail of splintered homes and shattered communities in its wake on Thursday and Friday.

This devastation was part of a multi-day severe weather outbreak that began across Texas , the Plains, and the Midwest before moving toward the Great Lakes and the Northeast on Saturday.

The storm system spanned more than 1,500 miles—from Northeast to Texas —and impacted over 90 million people.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office identified a 12-year-old boy as one of the victims killed in southwest Michigan.

Authorities say the boy, Silas Anderson, was reported missing as severe storms slammed the area and was later found injured; he was taken to a hospital where he later died.

At least nine tornadoes ripped through the Heartland between Thursday and Saturday, ranging in strength from EF-0 to EF-3 and leaving communities devastated in their wake.

The ravaging storms—including powerful winds up to 150 mph in some areas, damaging hail, and intense tornadoes—leveled homes, tore apart communities, and left neighborhoods in ruins across parts of the Midwest and Plains.

Between Thursday and Friday, the vicious tornadoes swept through Michigan and Oklahoma , claiming eight lives and injuring several people.

States of Emergency and/or Emergency Operations in Michigan, Texas , and Missouri were declared Friday as well.

On Thursday, a mother and daughter were killed during the severe weather outbreak in Major County, Oklahoma.

Images from the affected areas reveal the staggering scale of destruction as tornadoes ripped roofs off homes and structures in a matter of minutes.

Images from the affected areas reveal the staggering scale of destruction as tornadoes ripped roofs off homes and structures in a matter of minutes.

Marion County, Texas, is under a disaster declaration due to the tornado activity that caused damage throughout the community and injured multiple people.

Union City was among the hardest-hit areas, as a tornado carved its way through the state, snapping trees, damaging vehicles, ripping roofs off homes and buildings, and completely leveling some structures across the community.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Haley Meier was on the ground in Union City on Saturday, bringing us the ground truth after an EF-3 tornado ravaged the community.

A Union City church — just one of the many structures tarnished— is left in shambles after Friday's severe weather outbreak.

Parts of the roof ripped off and fell in, scattering debris everywhere.

Video captured of the tornado is seen above just ripping across Union City at high speed and the still photo below highlights the debris flying in the air.

Video captured of the tornado is seen above just ripping across Union City at high speed and the still photo below highlights the debris flying in the air.

FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray was on the ground in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, providing a firsthand look at the damage throughout the state.

One resident shares her experience as she knew she "needed to take off running" once she heard the debris start smacking her house.

Several schools across the state have sustained significant damage, forcing closures.

As the severe weather season has just begun, this outbreak has residents facing the daunting task of rebuilding homes and lives, while emergency crews continue to respond to the widespread devastation.

The National Weather Service is still surveying the aftermath of this outbreak, leaving room for possibly more tornadoes to be confirmed.