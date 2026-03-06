Search
Mother, daughter tragically killed during severe weather in Oklahoma as outbreak continues across region

A tornado-warned storm moved through Fairview around 8:40 p.m. local time. The National Weather Service detected a tornado debris signature from the same storm near Helena in neighboring Alfalfa County.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Severe weather brings possible tornadoes to the South

FAIRVIEW, Okla. – A mother and daughter were killed by severe weather that rumbled through Major County, Oklahoma, Thursday night, Governor Kevin Stitt said early Friday.

The emergency management department in Fairview, Oklahoma shared video on social media of a large possible tornado, just west of the city late Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES: STRONG TORNADOES, BASEBALL-SIZE HAIL TARGET AMERICA'S HEARTLAND IN STORM OUTBREAK

A tornado-warned storm moved through Fairview around 8:40 p.m. local time. The National Weather Service (NWS) detected a tornado debris signature from the same storm near Helena in neighboring Alfalfa County. 

The NWS office in Norman will survey damage later Friday.

The state's office of emergency management said Friday that it's in contact with emergency managers from counties impacted by Thursday's severe weather and damage assessments are underway. 

STRONG TORNADO THREAT BREWING FOR MILLIONS ACROSS OKLAHOMA, ARKANSAS AND KANSAS WITH SEVERE WEATHER RAMPING UP

Severe weather outbreak likely Friday across Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kansas, 'monster hail' expected

According to the FOX Forecast Center, Oklahoma is once again under the threat of severe weather Friday with a severe weather outbreak likely across parts of the Plains and Midwest beginning in the afternoon.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

