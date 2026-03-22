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Severe storms to unleash damaging winds and hail in the East before frigid temperatures impact millions

This unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend, potentially causing travel delays at major airport hubs.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
The leftovers from Sunday's storm system will be moving across the East on Monday bringing a wide range of weather from late season snow showers in New England to a risk of thunderstorms in the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. Stay with FOX Weather for the very latest:  01:46

Northeast could see some lingering snow & strong storms impacting millions

The leftovers from Sunday's storm system will be moving across the East on Monday bringing a wide range of weather from late season snow showers in New England to a risk of thunderstorms in the Mid-Atlantic and Carolinas. Stay with FOX Weather for the very latest: 

Another round of severe storms is expected to develop across the East later this week, bringing heavy rain, damaging wind, and thunderstorms to much of the region, followed by a frigid cold front that could impact millions.

This unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend, potentially causing travel delays and additional impacts in areas already affected by recent storms.

WINTER DELIVERS FINAL PUNCH TO NORTHEAST WITH SNOW AS HEAVY RAIN TARGETS THE SOUTHEAST

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the setup will take shape as another potent cold front pushes south. This pattern will be similar to the storms that impacted the region on Sunday and Monday. 

Storms will begin late Thursday, as a strengthening dip in the jet stream over eastern Canada drives the cold front through the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley. This system will rotate around a large "heat dome" that is currently taking over the western part of the country.

Cold Weather US

People walk through the freezing cold in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP / Getty Images)

By Friday, the front is forecast to move through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, triggering a line of severe storms. But the overall severity depends on how much heat develops throughout the day. 

The FOX Forecast Center says the primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and pockets of heavy rain.

SPLIT IN THE POLAR VORTEX COULD MEAN ONE LAST HURRAH FOR WINTER ACROSS THE NORTHERN TIER

As the front pushes south into the Southeast by Saturday, thunderstorms may linger, although they are expected to weaken.

The overview of the unsettled pattern impacting the East.
(FOX Weather)

 

Behind the system, much colder air will surge in. A steady northerly wind will pull in the colder air, plummeting temperatures.

Temperatures across the Northeast and Great Lakes will drop into the 30s and 40s on Saturday, while the Mid-Atlantic will fall back into the 50s after experiencing 70-degree days earlier.

FILE - People walk in freezing cold temperatures on February 4, 2023 in New York City, where temperatures were expected to reach a high of 27F (-3C). - The northeastern US and Canada are experiencing an Arctic blast that could see some areas record their lowest ever wind chill temperatures. The US National Weather Service (NWS) warned that parts of Maine might see wind chills of minus 60 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 51 degrees Celsius). "This is an epic, generational arctic outbreak," the NWS office in Caribou, near Maine's border with Canada, wrote in an advisory. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The northeastern US and Canada are experiencing an Arctic blast that could see some areas record their lowest ever wind chill temperatures. 

(ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

Millions of people could wake up to below-freezing temperatures and gusty winds to start the weekend.

This frigid air will continue into Sunday, as high pressure builds in, causing a calm and crisp end to the week.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates on this developing East Coast storm system.

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