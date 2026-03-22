Severe storms to unleash damaging winds and hail in the East before frigid temperatures impact millions

Another round of severe storms is expected to develop across the East later this week, bringing heavy rain, damaging wind, and thunderstorms to much of the region, followed by a frigid cold front that could impact millions.

This unsettled pattern will continue into the weekend, potentially causing travel delays and additional impacts in areas already affected by recent storms.

WINTER DELIVERS FINAL PUNCH TO NORTHEAST WITH SNOW AS HEAVY RAIN TARGETS THE SOUTHEAST

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the setup will take shape as another potent cold front pushes south. This pattern will be similar to the storms that impacted the region on Sunday and Monday.

Storms will begin late Thursday, as a strengthening dip in the jet stream over eastern Canada drives the cold front through the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley. This system will rotate around a large "heat dome" that is currently taking over the western part of the country.

By Friday, the front is forecast to move through the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, triggering a line of severe storms. But the overall severity depends on how much heat develops throughout the day.

The FOX Forecast Center says the primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and pockets of heavy rain.

SPLIT IN THE POLAR VORTEX COULD MEAN ONE LAST HURRAH FOR WINTER ACROSS THE NORTHERN TIER

As the front pushes south into the Southeast by Saturday, thunderstorms may linger, although they are expected to weaken.

The overview of the unsettled pattern impacting the East.

(FOX Weather)



Behind the system, much colder air will surge in. A steady northerly wind will pull in the colder air, plummeting temperatures.

Temperatures across the Northeast and Great Lakes will drop into the 30s and 40s on Saturday, while the Mid-Atlantic will fall back into the 50s after experiencing 70-degree days earlier.

Millions of people could wake up to below-freezing temperatures and gusty winds to start the weekend.

This frigid air will continue into Sunday, as high pressure builds in, causing a calm and crisp end to the week.

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Stay with FOX Weather for the latest updates on this developing East Coast storm system.