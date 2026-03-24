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Hawaii recovers from devastating floods after back-to-back Kona low systems drench state

Honolulu has already surpassed its average yearly rain total, according to the FOX Forecast Center, recording its wettest March in 20 years and its fourth-wettest month on record.

By Julian Atienza Source FOX Weather
Although rain has finally departed over Hawaii, flood concerns remain after back-to-back Kona low systems unleashed historic rainfall across parts of the state. The heavy rain led to a Flash Flood Emergency over the northern shores of Oahu Friday, with most of the state recording over 20 inches of rain since last Thursday. 02:47

Rain finally eases over Hawaii after historic flooding from back-to-back Kona lows

Although rain has finally departed over Hawaii, flood concerns remain after back-to-back Kona low systems unleashed historic rainfall across parts of the state. The heavy rain led to a Flash Flood Emergency over the northern shores of Oahu Friday, with most of the state recording over 20 inches of rain since last Thursday.

HONOLULU Flood concerns remain across much of Hawaii as the state begins to clean up and assess the damage after torrential rainfall from two back-to-back Kona low systems led to life-threatening floods.

WHAT IS A KONA LOW?

Homes were destroyed after feet of water and mud rushed across the North Shore of Oahu — which bore the brunt of the heaviest damage statewide and where pouring rain triggered a Flash Flood Emergency early Friday.

  • Debris left behind by torrential flooding across North Shore of Oahu.
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    Debris left behind by torrential flooding across North Shore of Oahu. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

  • Debris left behind by torrential flooding across North Shore of Oahu.
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    Debris left behind by torrential flooding across North Shore of Oahu. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

  • Debris left behind by torrential flooding across North Shore of Oahu.
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    Debris left behind by torrential flooding across North Shore of Oahu. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

  • Waves along northern shore of Oahu.
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    Waves along northern shore of Oahu. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

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    Honolulu Fire Department crews safely evacuated then airlifted 72 campers and 2 dogs from Our Lady of Keaʻau with support from Air1 and Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters. (Honolulu Fire Department)

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    Widespread flooding across Oʻahu has kept the Honolulu Fire Department stretched, with crews carrying out numerous evacuations and water rescues as rising waters impact communities. (Honolulu Fire Department)

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    Widespread flooding across Oʻahu has kept the Honolulu Fire Department stretched, with crews carrying out numerous evacuations and water rescues as rising waters impact communities. (Honolulu Fire Department)

  • Honolulu Fire Department responds to flood rescues on O'ahu.
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    Honolulu Fire Department responds to flood rescues on O'ahu.  (Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook)

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    Widespread flooding across Oʻahu has kept the Honolulu Fire Department stretched, with crews carrying out numerous evacuations and water rescues as rising waters impact communities. (Honolulu Fire Department)

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    Widespread flooding across Oʻahu has kept the Honolulu Fire Department stretched, with crews carrying out numerous evacuations and water rescues as rising waters impact communities. (Honolulu Fire Department)

Governor Josh Green issued an updated State of Emergency last Thursday which activated the National Guard and unlocked other state resources in response ahead of some of the worst flooding.

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The state health department said Saturday there were no serious injuries statewide, while Gov. Green noted Friday that nearly 200 people had been rescued.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said over the weekend that it's working closely with state officials to coordinate diaster response.

Join FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray as he documents the ongoing flooding across Oahu after more than 20 inches of rain fell across the state since last Thursday. 03:56

Watch: Ride along with Correspondent Robert Ray as he navigates Oahu after devastating flooding

Join FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray as he documents the ongoing flooding across Oahu after more than 20 inches of rain fell across the state since last Thursday.

Waialua and Haleiwa on Oahu's northern shore were evacuated predawn Friday during the Flash Flood Emergency, where stranded residents told FOX Weather that people were sheltering on their roofs to avoid raging floodwaters.

TORRENTIAL RAIN TRIGGERS DANGEROUS FLASH FLOODING IN HAWAII, FORCING THOUSANDS OF EVACUATIONS

More evacuations were issued over concerns of "imminent failure" at the nearby Wahiawa Dam in Honolulu County.

Evacuations were lifted Saturday afternoon, but a boil water notice remains in effect, the Oahu Emergency Management said late Monday.

The Hawaii National Guard was seen wading through knee-high water in Oahu Saturday. 

Flooding rises to the decks of some homes on O'ahu on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Flooding rises to the decks of some homes on O'ahu on Friday, March 20, 2026.

(Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Gov. Green called it the state's worst flooding in 20 years.

Friday's flooding came on the heels of an initial Kowa low that brought heavy rain and hurricane-force wind gusts. The Governor's Office said more than 200,000 people lost power at one point last week, after the first storm.

Top rain reports
(FOX Weather)

 

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the Scofield Barracks near Wahiawa have recorded more than 35 inches of rain since the first storm began on Mar. 11.

EXTREME FLOODING DEVASTATES HAWAII AS POWER RESTORATION CONTINUES, EVACUATION ORDERS LIFT

A Wahiawa resident told FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray that some neighbors were completely devastated by the flooding.

"Mud up to 5 feet in their homes, lost all of their belongings," David Fuga said.

HISTORIC STORM ‼️: FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is live from Waialua, Hawaii, where community members are in cleanup mode after a Kona Low brought major flooding to the state over the weekend. 03:42

Historic flooding causes major damage in Hawaii

HISTORIC STORM ‼️: FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray is live from Waialua, Hawaii, where community members are in cleanup mode after a Kona Low brought major flooding to the state over the weekend.

Kahului on Maui has recorded more than 20 inches of rain this month, now its wettest month on record.

Honolulu has already surpassed its average yearly rain total, according to the FOX Forecast Center, recording its wettest March in 20 years and its fourth-wettest month on record.

Ray said there he encountered several large mud-caked debris piles across the North Shore, as crews cleared flood damage amid heavy rain that was ongoing Sunday.

Major debris slide on Kamehameha V Highway in Molokai Sunday.

Major debris slide on Kamehameha V Highway  in Molokai Sunday.

(Hawaii DOT / FOX Weather)

While all major roads have been cleared, widespread local closures remain with reports of mudslides across Oahu, Maui and the Big Island.

Ray documented treacherous travel conditions across Oahu late Monday, with several inches of water that continued to inundate roads and runoff poured off mountainsides like waterfalls.

WHAT IS A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY?

Certain schools remain closed across the main Hawaiian islands.

All told, damage from the flooding has the potential to approach $1 billion, Gov. Green said.

Mountains of Oahu after torrential flooding.

Mountains of Oahu after torrential flooding.

(Robert Ray/FOX Weather / FOX Weather)

Despite the damage, the Hawaii Tourism Authority said trips to the state do not need to be postponed or canceled. 

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