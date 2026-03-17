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Another Kona Low targets Hawaii after getting nearly 50 inches of rainfall and hurricane-force winds

Last week's storm caused torrential rain and hurricane-force winds, leading to flash flooding around the Aloha State, and blizzard conditions in the mountains.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
The powerful Kona Low that brought days of heavy rain and flooding to Hawaii has weakened. However, additional rain will be possible as high atmospheric moisture remains centered across the islands and another Kona Low develops. 03:23

More heavy rain expected to impact Hawaii, as another Kona Low forms over the region

The powerful Kona Low that brought days of heavy rain and flooding to Hawaii has weakened. However, additional rain will be possible as high atmospheric moisture remains centered across the islands and another Kona Low develops.

HAWAII - Another Kona Low is heading towards Hawaii on Thursday, bringing additional rain and gusty winds to the island.

This comes after an initial storm caused torrential rain and hurricane-force winds, leading to flash flooding around the Aloha State and blizzard conditions in the mountains. 

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The storm led to widespread road closures, downed power lines and property damage from flooding, landslides and sinkholes. 

Additionally, the Hawaii State Department of Health issued multiple brown water advisories for residents and visitors to avoid affected ocean waters due to the excessive stormwater runoff that may have a high bacteria count and can lead to health hazards. These advisories are still in place.

Motorists navigated through the flooded streets in Maui County as a powerful Kona low impacted the region. Major flooding was also observed on Big Island and Oahu. 06:03

Motorists navigate through flooded Maui streets

Motorists navigated through the flooded streets in Maui County as a powerful Kona low impacted the region. Major flooding was also observed on Big Island and Oahu.

Ahead of the storm, Governor Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation on March 9 to allow the state to take proactive steps to protect public health and safety, coordinate resources across agencies and support county emergency response efforts as conditions developed.

7 FACTS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT FLASH FLOODS

"Our priority is keeping the people of Hawaiʻi safe," Governor Green said. "By issuing this emergency proclamation now, we are ensuring that state and county agencies have the resources and flexibility needed to respond quickly to flooding, severe weather and any impacts this storm may bring."

As the Kona Low progressed throughout the week, Maui Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross opened shelters, which more than 100 residents are still utilizing countywide.

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Meanwhile, the city and county of Honolulu released an online form for residents to report damage to their homes.

The future radar on the upcoming Kona low
(FOX Weather)

 

The upcoming Kona Low is expected to be relatively mundane compared to last week’s powerful storm.

WHAT IS THE JET STREAM?

Currently, atmospheric moisture and a weak dip in the jet stream remains over the region, causing light winds and occasional showers.

Maui resident Brittany Wagner joins FOX Weather to talk about the Kona Low that has left her without power for over 36 hours, and caused damage and flooding nearby. 03:34

Maui resident without power after Kona Low causes damage and flooding

Maui resident Brittany Wagner joins FOX Weather to talk about the Kona Low that has left her without power for over 36 hours, and caused damage and flooding nearby.

As the storm begins to form west of the islands starting Thursday, it will tap into the moisture and deliver periods of heavy rain and flash flooding through early next week.

Some areas, including Maui, have already experienced more than 50 inches of rainfall and over 135 mph wind gusts in less than a week.

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    Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park is closed as the island is impacted by heavy rain and gusty winds. (@Volcanoes_NPS/X)

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    A powerful storm in Hawaii has led to power outages and property damage. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Monday. (@Volcanoes_NPS/X)

While it is too early to determine which islands will be most impacted, saturated soils and elevated waterways from recent rains will maintain a statewide risk of life-threatening flash flooding.

WHAT IS A KONA LOW?

Stay with FOX Weather as this storm continues to unfold.

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