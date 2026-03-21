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Hundreds rescued, thousands of evacuations ordered in Hawaii as worst flooding in two decades continues

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a Friday evening press conference that this is the largest flood Hawaii has seen in 20 years since the flood of Manoa in 2004.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Hawaii Governor Josh Green said the state is likely to see more than a billion dollars in damage once the flooding ends. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the state through Sunday. Some locations have seen more than a foot of rain, as officials work to keep people safe amid the heavy rain and flooding.  02:52

Hawaii sees worst flood in 20 years as evacuations, rescues continue through flash flooding

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said the state is likely to see more than a billion dollars in damage once the flooding ends. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of the state through Sunday. Some locations have seen more than a foot of rain, as officials work to keep people safe amid the heavy rain and flooding. 

Nearly 200 people were rescued while dangerous flash flooding continues in Hawaii, as feet of relentless rain slams the islands through the weekend. 

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said in a Friday evening press conference that this is the largest flood Hawaii has seen in 20 years since the flood of Manoa in 2004. 

More than 80 people at campsites were rescued by Honolulu Fire Department on O'ahu on Friday, with many more rescues likely across the island.

  • Campers rescued from Lady of Keaʻau on O'ahu walk to a heiicopter.
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    Campers rescued from Lady of Keaʻau on O'ahu walk to a heiicopter.  (Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook)

  • Honolulu Fire Department responds to flood rescues on O'ahu.
    Image 2 of 6

    Honolulu Fire Department responds to flood rescues on O'ahu.  (Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook)

  • A firefighter holds a dog rescued from flooding on O'ahu on Friday, March 20, 2026.
    Image 3 of 6

    A firefighter holds a dog rescued from flooding on O'ahu on Friday, March 20, 2026.  (Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook)

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    Widespread flooding across Oʻahu has kept the Honolulu Fire Department stretched, with crews carrying out numerous evacuations and water rescues as rising waters impact communities. (Honolulu Fire Department)

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    Honolulu Fire Department crews safely evacuated then airlifted 72 campers and 2 dogs from Our Lady of Keaʻau with support from Air1 and Hawaiʻi Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopters. (Honolulu Fire Department)

  • Honolulu Fire Department drives through floodwaters while responding to emergencies.
    Image 6 of 6

    Honolulu Fire Department drives through floodwaters while responding to emergencies.  (Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook)

Gov. Green said nearly 196 people had been rescued as of Friday evening. 

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Evacuation Warnings remain in effect across the island, with the O'ahu Department of Emergency Management warning residents in Waialua that all roads are at risk of failing due to flooding. 

Flooding reached a dangerous peak Friday when a Flash Flood Emergency was issued over concerns of "imminent failure" at Wahiawa Dam in Honolulu County, prompting evacuation orders for Waialua and Haleʻiwa.

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Gov. Green said a major hospital on Maui, airports, schools, homes and roads have all been damaged across the islands. 

Flooding collapsed a building, pushing into a bridge on O'ahu.

Flooding collapsed a building, pushing into a bridge on O'ahu. 

(Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook / FOX Weather)

"We are now beginning to contemplate the reality that this storm could cost over a billion dollars of damage," Gov. Green said. 

The American Red Cross has boots on the ground on O‘ahu, Maui and the Big Island to assess damage from the most recent Kona Low storm. 

Hawaiian Electric warned residents to avoid downed power lines that could be energized. The agency warned people to stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines. 

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A collapsed structure on a road on O'ahu in Honolulu County on Friday, March 20, 2026.

A collapsed structure on a road on O'ahu in Honolulu County on Friday, March 20, 2026. 

(Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Flash Flood Warnings remain in effect for Honolulu County and Maui County until 2:30 and 3 a.m. local time on Saturday. 

A Flood Watch is in place for the entire state, excluding the summits of the Big Island, through Sunday. 

Some locations have seen more than a foot of rain in just 24 hours. 

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Flooding rises to the decks of some homes on O'ahu on Friday, March 20, 2026.

Flooding rises to the decks of some homes on O'ahu on Friday, March 20, 2026.

(Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook / FOX Weather)

Hawaii has not seen much of a break from the rain, as they received more than 50 inches of rain with the most recent system earlier in the week.

The FOX Forecast Center said while this weekend is expected to be less impactful than the most recent system, it will tap into the anomalously high atmospheric moisture that will not budge, to deliver periods of heavy rain and flash flooding through early next week.

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Another widespread 3-5" of rain is expected across almost all the islands through early next week. Higher amounts of 8-12" will remain across the higher elevations with localized amounts of over a foot once again possible, the FOX Forecast Center said.

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