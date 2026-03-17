Split in the Polar Vortex could mean one last hurrah for winter across the Northern Tier

It has been an eventful winter across the U.S., with multiple blizzards, rounds of Arctic air, and snowstorms galore.

ARCTIC BLAST OVERSPREADS THE MIDWEST AND GREAT LAKES AFTER MONSTER BLIZZARD SLAMS MILLIONS

As we approach the end of March, many people may be getting ready for shorts season, but the FOX Forecast Center said a split in the Polar Vortex could bring a cooler end to the month for locations across the Northern Tier of the U.S.

Currently, a stronger, consolidated vortex is keeping much of the cold air bottled up near the North Pole.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, long-range forecast models suggest a split may occur, with cooler air shifting into southern Canada and the Northern Tier of the U.S. by the end of the month.

UNPRECEDENTED HEAT WAVE EXPECTED TO SHATTER RECORDS ACROSS SOUTHWEST AS EXTREME HEAT WARNINGS PERSIST

If that happens, portions of New England and the Great Lakes could see temperatures slightly below average through the end of March.

While the split appears to be the most likely outcome, it’s still unclear exactly how things will play out. Much depends on where the coldest air ultimately settles.

BITTER ARCTIC COLD BLAST TO IMPACT OVER 200 MILLION AMERICANS IMMEDIATELY AFTER MONSTROUS BLIZZARD

At this point, the Upper Midwest and the Northeast could see one final blast of winter before spring comes calling.

Fortunately for summer lovers, this will likely be the last time the Polar Vortex makes an impact this season.

As we transition from winter into spring, the vortex tends to weaken. The temperature difference between the Arctic and the equator decreases, which reduces the pressure gradient that helps drive the vortex.

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So even though this month may be ending a bit frigid, summer is just around the corner.