Bitter Arctic cold blast to impact over 200 million Americans immediately after monstrous bomb cyclone

Immediately charging in behind the powerful bomb cyclone blizzard, a bitter blast of Arctic air will plunge much of the East back into a frigid, winter-like feel.

Over 230 million Americans will experience below-average temperatures through Monday and Tuesday.

LIFE-THREATENING BOMB CYCLONE BLIZZARD RAPIDLY INTENSIFIES AS EXTREME SNOW, WHITEOUT CONDITIONS SLAM MILLIONS

It comes after a monstrous blizzard bomb cyclone unleashes extreme feet of snow and vicious wind gusts throughout the Midwest and Great Lakes.

The blizzard will drop feet of snow and create long-lasting impacts into the start of this week, halting travel at major Midwest hubs as the storm creates impossible driving conditions.

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Following the powerful storm, any snow that falls will likely remain on the ground for at least several days.

RARE THREAT LEVEL 4/5 ISSUED AS DANGEROUS SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK THREATENS 180+ MILLION IN MAJOR THREAT ZONE

Monday also features a rare Level 4 out of 5 for destructive severe weather and even long-track tornadoes along the East Coast, including the nation's capital, Washington, DC.

Monday's severe weather threat zone.

(FOX Weather)



The severe storm threat kicked off in the Heartland Sunday afternoon and will move east over Georgia , the Carolinas, Virginia , up into Pennsylvania and New Jersey, with a high risk for dangerous winds and strong tornadoes.

TORNADO SAFETY: THE SAFEST AREAS TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND WHY TO AVOID OVERPASSES

The below-average temperatures will move in by Tuesday as strong northwesterly flow behind the storm pulls arctic air south and east.

March arctic blast cold air setup.

(FOX Weather)



Portions of the Plains and Midwest will start feeling the chill return on Monday, with afternoon highs running 12 to 25 degrees below average. These below-average temps will extend from the Canadian border all the way south to the Texas-Mexico border.

VICIOUS WINDSTORM KNOCKS OUT POWER TO OVER 1 MILLION AMERICANS, UNLEASHES TRAVEL CHAOS AMID 100+MPH GUSTS

Afternoon highs will peak in the teens and 20s across the Midwest, and in the 40s and 50s across the mid-South.

Forecasted wind chills for Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Overnight into early Tuesday, wind chills will drop into the negative single digits and teens for cities like Minneapolis and Green Bay, and into the teens and 20s for areas like Oklahoma City and Atlanta.

The FOX Forecast Center said over 30 new record lows are possible across the South on Tuesday, with some records being well over 100 years old.

WHAT DOES THE WIND CHILL MEAN?

Temperatures will only rebound slightly by Tuesday afternoon, as they'll remain below average for millions. Highs will once again run nearly 20 to 30 degrees below average for major cities such as St. Louis, Atlanta and Washington, D.C.

Many areas will remain in the mid-30s on Tuesday before temperatures slowly warm closer to average by Wednesday and Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Further to the north, New York City and Boston will wake up to temperatures in the upper teens and 20s by Wednesday morning.

Forecast lows in the East.

(FOX Weather)



Lower-range outlooks into late March suggest parts of the Northeast may continue to see below-average temperatures, while much of the West Coast sits under record heat.