Major storm to bring triple-digit wind gusts to millions of Americans across 2,000+ miles

A significant windstorm is causing triple-digit wind gusts and halting travel across the Plains and Great Lakes through Friday.

An intense and rapidly deepening clipper is packing a punch and is expected to create widespread power outages and leave a trail of snow across the Northern Tier.

RECORD-BREAKING 252 MPH WIND READING VERIFIED FROM HISTORIC HURRICANE MELISSA

The storm is the first of two systems to sweep across the North over the coming days, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Wind gusts and swath forecast.

(FOX Weather)



The widespread high wind event is charging across the Plains, Midwest and into the Ohio Valley. This system is characterized by an exceptionally tight pressure gradient between the deepening surface low over the Great Lakes and a powerful arctic high pressure cell moving south from Canada.

As the system moves eastward, it's creating a broad swath of damaging winds, which started earlier today. Three towns in the High Plains have already recorded wind gusts over 100 mph.

HOW HIGH PRESSURE AND LOW PRESSURE DRIVE THE WEATHER

Wind gusts in Centennial, Wyoming, reached 109 mph; Hilger, Montana, wind gusts reached 104 mph; and Washoe, Montana, has already seen 102 mph wind gusts, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The airport in Cheyenne, Wyoming, recorded a 90 mph wind gust, which is an all-time record.

Top wind reports.

(FOX Weather)



In the Northern Rockies, gusts have already reached between 70 and 80 mph.

BACK-TO-BACK WINTER STORMS TARGET MILLIONS ACROSS MIDWEST, NEW ENGLAND WITH BLIZZARD CONDITIONS, FEET OF SNOW

Into tonight, the wind threat will intensify across the Midwest, specifically in Minneapolis, Illinois and Iowa. Gusts of 60 to 70 mph are likely.

These wind speeds are significant enough to cause widespread power outages, downed trees and create crosswinds on north-south oriented roads. Cities like Chicago, Minneapolis and Milwaukee are all under High Wind Warnings.

Wind alerts currently in effect.

(FOX Weather)



By Friday morning, the strongest wind gusts will shift into the Ohio Valley and the central Appalachians. The clipper will reach its maximum intensity over the eastern Great Lakes and the wind field will broaden, bringing 50 to 60 mph gusts to cities like Louisville, Columbus and Pittsburgh.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT HIGH WIND WARNINGS

Farther north, this combination of high winds and falling snow will likely lead to brief, but intense periods of blowing snow and reduced visibility.

Expected snowfall.

(FOX Weather)



Snow totals could reach 5 to 8 inches primarily north of Interstate 94. The heaviest snow will be confined to the Great Lakes, where over a foot of snow is possible.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT BLOWING, DRIFTING SNOW

Blizzard Warnings are also in effect for the lakeshore regions of Lake Superior along Minnesota's arrowhead as well as parts of the Dakotas, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Wind gusts in the Northern Tier.

(FOX Weather)



The windstorm will be short-lived due to the fast-moving nature of the system, but the impacts will be widespread.

Even as the low moves into New England by Friday afternoon, the windy conditions will remain across the eastern third of the country through the start of the weekend.