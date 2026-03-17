Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Atlantic 2026 hurricane season could see major impacts from potentially strong El Niño

Some forecast models suggest a strong or very strong El Niño will form, which could have major implications for the Atlantic hurricane season.

By Angela Fortuna Source FOX Weather
"Melissa" is officially the eighth 'M' hurricane to be retired from the Atlantic naming list. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray joins FOX Weather to talk about the October hurricane's destruction on Jamaica as he covered the hurricane's landfall and aftermath in real time.  06:51

Looking back on Hurricane Melissa following name retirement

"Melissa" is officially the eighth 'M' hurricane to be retired from the Atlantic naming list. FOX Weather Correspondent Robert Ray joins FOX Weather to talk about the October hurricane's destruction on Jamaica as he covered the hurricane's landfall and aftermath in real time. 

A major shift in the global climate pattern is underway as the tropical Pacific starts to transition out of a fading La Niña and toward a potential El Niño later this year.

Some forecast models suggest a strong or very strong El Niño will form, which could have major implications for the Atlantic hurricane season.

The latest outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center and the International Research Institute (IRI) indicate the La Niña pattern is now breaking down, with neutral conditions likely to take over within the next month.

WHAT ARE EL NINO AND LA NINA CLIMATE PATTERNS?

NOAA has issued an El Niño Watch as conditions are expected to develop within the next six months.

A large pool of warm water beneath the surface of the Pacific is moving east, which is often a sign that surface temperatures could warm quickly in the months ahead.

Average storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic.
(FOX Weather)

 

There's currently about a 62% chance that El Niño develops between June and August, though some global models suggest it could become a strong event by late summer or early fall.

Some of the more aggressive long-range models are leaning toward a strong outcome. A number of these projections point to about an 80 to 90% chance of a strong El Niño, with a few even suggesting a very strong event.

HURRICANE SEASON 2026: THESE ARE THE STORM NAMES YOU'LL SEE THIS SEASON

This outlook is supported by weakening trade winds across the Pacific, which normally help keep warm water locked into the western part of the ocean.

As those winds weaken or reverse, warm water can spread east, which would reinforce the warming pattern.

The effect of El Nino on hurricane season.
(FOX Weather)

 

This potential shift has important implications for the Atlantic hurricane season. In most cases, El Niño acts to suppress hurricane activity by increasing wind shear over the Atlantic. What that means is stronger winds higher in the atmosphere can disrupt developing storms, making it harder for them to organize and strengthen.

HERE'S WHY ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON RUNS FROM JUNE TO NOVEMBER

El Niño also tends to promote more stable air, which further limits storm development, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Farmers that are getting ready for planting season are closely monitoring the changing weather pattern. Senior Atmospheric Scientist Matt Reardon joins FOX Weather to talk about how rainfall will provide some relief from serious drought conditions. 03:58

Farmers closely monitor changing weather pattern amid drought

Farmers that are getting ready for planting season are closely monitoring the changing weather pattern. Senior Atmospheric Scientist Matt Reardon joins FOX Weather to talk about how rainfall will provide some relief from serious drought conditions.

But this year might not be so straightforward. Sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic remain near or slightly above average, which provides fuel for storms.

That sets up a bit of a battle between unfavorable wind conditions caused by El Niño and the warmer ocean waters that help storms grow.

  • Hurricane Melissa Damage
    Image 1 of 8

    Hurricane Melissa Damage (FOX Weather)

  • Drone video of Hurricane Melissa Damage
    Image 2 of 8

    Drone video of Hurricane Melissa Damage in Montego Bay, Jamaica (FOX Weather)

  • Flagler County, Florida hurricane damage
    Image 3 of 8

    FLAGLER BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 08:  A1A is seen after ocean waters stirred up by Hurricane Matthew washed away part of the ocean front road on October 8, 2016 in Flagler Beach, Florida. Across the Southeast, Over 1.4 million people have lost power due to Hurricane Matthew which has been downgraded to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • Hurricane Norma Damage
    Image 4 of 8

    Crews clean up damage from Hurricane Norma in Las Guacamayas (Gobierno de Lázaro Cárdenas)

  • Trees were blown over Monday morning in Clearwater, Florida as Hurricane Debby progressed across the state.
    Image 5 of 8

    Trees were blown over Monday morning in Clearwater, Florida as Hurricane Debby progressed across the state. (Clearwater Police Department)

  • Flagler County, Florida hurricane damage
    Image 6 of 8

    FLAGLER BEACH, FL - OCTOBER 08:  A vehicle passes along A1A  after ocean waters stirred up by Hurricane Matthew washed away parts of the ocean front road on October 8, 2016 in Flagler Beach, Florida.  Across the Southeast, over 1.4 million people have lost power due to Hurricane Matthew which was downgraded to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday morning. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

  • Hurricane Laura Damage Photos
    Image 7 of 8

    Damage photos from Hurricane Laura one year after the storm struck Louisiana.  (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

  • Hurricane Ida damage
    Image 8 of 8

    Damage caused by Hurricane Ida is seen in Lafitte, Louisiana, on Sept. 27, 2021. (Robert Ray/FOX Weather)

During the 2023 hurricane season, a similar event occurred and in that case, the record warm sea surface temperatures offset the negative impacts from El Niño.

While the events are seemingly similar, hurricane season is defined by much more than just El Niño or La Niña. Even in years with a strong El Niño, the risk is never zero.

HERE'S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE AT THE BEACH DURING SPRING BREAK

Historically, these patterns have been associated with fewer storms overall, but it only takes one to create major impacts.

Atlantic hurricanes over the past 30 years.
(FOX Weather)

 

That said, if some of the more aggressive forecasts pan out, it may be enough to at least bring the number of named storms and hurricanes down to below average.

Timing will be key. If El Niño develops quickly by mid-summer, it could limit activity during peak hurricane season. If the transition is slower, there may still be a window for early-season storms in June and July.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The IRI — which aggregates nearly 20 different climate forecast models from around the world — will release a visual summary of its latest forecast on Thursday.

As we move through the spring and forecasting confidence improves, we'll get a clearer picture of how strong this El Niño may become and what it could mean for this year's hurricane season.

Tags
Loading...