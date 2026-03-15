Life-threatening bomb cyclone blizzard rapidly intensifies as extreme snow, whiteout conditions slam millions

A life-threatening situation is unfolding as a monstrous blizzard bomb cyclone is rapidly intensifying and unleashing extreme feet of snow and vicious wind gusts throughout the Midwest and Great Lakes.

Snow has already started across portions of the Northern Tier and will charge east into the Great Lakes later today.

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The blizzard will drop feet of snow and create long-lasting impacts into the start of this week, halting travel at major Midwest hubs as the storm creates impossible driving conditions.

High winds will likely knock out power, just days after a major windstorm occurred , knocking out power to over one million Americans.

LIVE UPDATES: BLIZZARD BOMB, SEVERE WEATHER OUTBREAK SLAMS MILLIONS

As of 3:15 p.m., over 405,000 power outages have been reported across the country, according to poweroutage.us.

Winter Weather Alerts.

(FOX Weather)



Millions across the Northern Tier are under Winter Weather Alerts, from Montana through Michigan .

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT BLOWING, DRIFTING SNOW

Winter Storm Watches have been issued across much of the western Great Lakes, while areas in Minnesota , Wisconsin , South Dakota and Montana are already under Winter Storm Warnings.

Blizzard Warnings are also in effect for over 11 million Americans from the Dakotas to Illinois.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to monitor the threat of significant weather.

WINTER STORM WARNING EXPLAINED: WHAT DOES IT MEAN AND WHEN IS IT ISSUED?

With high pressure remaining anchored over Canada, much cooler air will be ushered in behind this strengthening area of low pressure.

The low will rapidly intensify as it moves into the Great Lakes. The strong pressure gradient between the high to the north and the deepening area of low pressure will cause the winds to increase as well.

WHAT IS BOMBOGENESIS AND WHAT DOES IT MEAN WHEN A STORM ‘BOMBS’ OUT?

The combination of snow and strong winds will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibilities across Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

As the low intensifies, it has the potential to become a bomb cyclone as it moves further into Canada.

How much snow is expected?

Weekend snow forecast across the Upper Midwest.

(FOX Weather)



Snow totals will be the highest closer to the Great Lakes where feet of snow remain possible. Elsewhere, there will be a sharp cutoff to see who gets snow and who sees ice.

A wintry mix may also be possible just south of this heaviest band of snow. Freezing rain and sleet could impact cities such as Milwaukee and just south of the Interstate 94 corridor.

SNOW, SLEET, FREEZING RAIN AND HAIL: WHAT'S THE DIFFERENCE?

This will cause significant travel disruptions and dangerous road conditions.

Areas such as Traverse City in northern Michigan, as well as areas just south of Green Bay, could see 0.25 to 0.50" of freezing rain accretion.

Green Bay could also see between 18 and 24 inches of snow whereas Marquette could see 3 to 4 feet, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Expected wind gusts..

(FOX Weather)



HOW DO WINTER STORMS FORM?

Wind gusts are forecast to reach as high as 60 to 70 mph near the center of the storm.

Several states are already seeing major travel impacts, with thousands of flight disruptions being reported.

Cold air moves in after the blizzard

Behind the system, colder air will settle in, meaning any snow that falls will likely remain on the ground for at least several days.

WHAT IS THE POLAR VORTEX?

Cold air surges back into the Plains and Midwest starting Monday, sending afternoon highs of 15 to 25 degrees below average from the Canadian border all the way to the Texas–Mexico border.

Highs will struggle to reach the teens and 20s in the Midwest, with 40s and 50s across the Mid-South.

Temperature departures across the US.

(FOX Weather)



By early Tuesday, bitter wind chills will drop into the negative single digits and teens in cities like Minneapolis and Green Bay, while places such as Oklahoma City and Atlanta see wind chills in the teens and 20s.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A few record lows are possible across parts of the Deep South.