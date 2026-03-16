Green Bay, Wisconsin sees biggest snowfall in over a century

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin - The blizzard that slammed parts of the U.S. has officially broken a record in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The recent snowfall marks the biggest snowstorm in 136 years, with 26.1 inches recorded in the city as of 1 p.m. on Monday.

On Sunday, the area recorded 17.1 inches and an additional 9 inches of snow fell today.

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With over 17 inches of snow falling, a new record was set as the third-snowiest day on record in Green Bay - the highest snowfall in one day since 1889.

The biggest snowstorm the area has ever seen happened on March 1 and 2, 1888, when 29 inches of snowfall was recorded, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said 26 inches is also nearly half, or 47%, of their average annual snow of 55.6 inches.

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A storm in 2018 almost came close to breaking the record. The Historic April 2018 Northeast Wisconsin Blizzard dropped 15 to 30 inches of snow and brought 45 mph wind gusts to the area.

During that storm, the heavy weight of the snow caused several roofs to collapse, including part of a roof at a motel in Green Bay that collapsed over the pool area, according to the NWS.

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FOX Weather Exclusive Storm Tracker Brandon Copic observed dangerous roads in the city Monday morning, with whiteout conditions and cars stranded in heavy snow.

Thundersnow — which is a rare weather phenomenon — could be seen in Green Bay during the day Sunday.

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Green Bay Public Schools announced that they're closed on Tuesday due to inclement weather.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the area through 9 p.m. CST.