Most people associate thunder and lightning with thunderstorms , but you shouldn't be surprised if you hear a rumble or two coming from the sky during heavy snow .

What is thundersnow? Thundersnow is exactly what it sounds like. It occurs when a thunderstorm meets winter weather, producing snow instead of rain, a rare weather phenomenon that's as hazardous as it is fascinating.

Though thundersnow is rare, it does happen, and it recently did during the historic '26 blizzard that brought a record amount of snow to various locations along the East Coast after hammering the Northeast.

Thundersnow occurs when a cold, dry air mass sits over a warmer, moist layer of air, which creates enough instability and upward motion, also known as convention, for electrical charges to build up within the storm clouds.

The recipe for thundersnow has three key ingredients: moisture, instability and lift.

During the historic nor'easter that slammed the Northeast, one New Yorker observed thundersnow lighting up the New York City skyline from their building.

While the rumble of thunder can be enough to make you jump, the lightning that accompanies thundersnow can illuminate the sky in a stunning natural display that is best enjoyed from the safety of indoors.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Bayne Froney said, "If we see thundersnow, that lightning as well as the thunder is just another indication that you have a really strong system."

While it's exciting and rare to see lightning and hear thunder during a snowstorm – it's still just as dangerous as it would be during severe weather .

If you're outdoors during winter weather, and you see lightning or hear thunder, it's best to head back inside, where you can enjoy the snow from the comfort of your home.