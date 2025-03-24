Watch: Pair of otters slide through Wisconsin snow after zoo escape during winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A pair of North American river otters have apparently decided one Wisconsin zoo isn't cutting it for winter fun.

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay said Louie and Ophelia staged a daring escape Thursday during a recent storm, leaving behind a hilarious trail of belly-flop slides in the fresh snow.

The pair made their getaway through a small breach in their enclosure's buried fencing. Zookeepers said they discovered the duo's absence during morning rounds and immediately initiated animal escape protocols.

Tracks and overnight camera footage showed that both otters appeared to have enjoyed the snowfall. As they romped around the zoo, the two were seen frequently sliding on their bellies and exploring nearby bodies of water – never straying particularly far from home.

"This behavior is very typical for otters, as they are territorial and prefer to stay close to what’s comfortable and known to them," zoo officials said.

Otters have some of the most easily recognizable tracks of all mammals, due to the way they frequently slide on their bellies, zoo staff added.

In a short clip, the characteristic "bounce, bounce, sliiiide" steps otters take can be seen, along with the deep impression their belly slides leave in the snow.

Zoo staff emphasized that Louie and Ophelia, both born in the wild and brought into care through rehabilitation, are well-suited to Wisconsin's climate. The zoo is located near natural ponds and waterways, providing ample food and safe resting places for the otters, even in the current season.

"Neither Louie nor Ophelia presents a danger to the public, and it is highly unlikely that they would approach people," zoo officials said.

While the zoo believes the otters are likely to remain nearby and potentially return to their habitat on their own, they are actively monitoring the situation.

To aid in their recapture, a professional tracker has joined the search, and motion-activated cameras have been strategically placed to supplement ongoing ground tracking and public sighting reports.