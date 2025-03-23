Search
Earth & Space
Over 40 bald eagles gather on a frozen Wisconsin waters: 'Lake of America'

Traffic cameras in La Crosse, Wisconsin, captured a gathering of over 40 bald eagles on the frozen waters of the Black River.

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
LA CROSSE, Wis. - Residents in Wisconsin observed an astonishing moment when dozens of bald eagles gathered on frozen waters.

The national bird of the United States typically catches people’s eyes when spotted in the wilderness. Its bold and natural beauty stands out, and its representation of strength and freedom is part of why this bird represents our proud nation.

Traffic cameras from the Department of Transportation in La Crosse captured a gathering of over 40 bald eagles on the frozen waters of the Black River.

Residents joked on the DOT Facebook post that the lake will now be renamed the "Lake of America" due to the large numbers of American Bald Eagles overtaking the area.

(Wisconsin Department of Transportation / Facebook)

According to History.com, the bald eagle’s role as a national symbol is connected to its 1782 landing on the Great Seal of the United States. The symbol can be seen on the U.S. dollar bill.

Despite the high number of bald eagles gathering at this location in Wisconsin, Alaska has the largest population of bald eagles in the U.S., with about 30,000 birds, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

