Beloved bald eagle that went viral for fostering rock dies during weekend severe weather outbreak

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – A beloved bald eagle named Murphy that went viral when it fostered a rock died during the severe weather outbreak over the weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the World Bird Sanctuary, in Valley Park, Missouri, Murphy was found dead in his aviary early Saturday morning after a tornado ripped through the St. Louis area.

The environmental organization said that veterinarians concluded Murphy died after suffering severe head trauma, but it wasn't clear what caused the trauma that killed him.

"We are unable to determine if Murphy was spooked by something and hit his head while jumping off a perch or if wind and precipitation played a part in the injury," the World Bird Sanctuary said in the post.

The group said that Murphy's three other aviary roommates are in good health.

All of the birds have outdoor aviaries and access to shelters to protect themselves from storms and other weather, according to the sanctuary. Special contingency plans are in place for different environmental situations. This storm did not require any sort of bird evacuation, the group said, since the tornado did not approach the sanctuary.

Murphy was 33 years old, a long life for America's national bird. The typical lifespan of a bald eagle is 20-25 years.

"His resilience, spirit, and dedication as a foster dad touched the hearts of millions of people throughout the world, leaving an especially profound impact on those fortunate enough to have worked with him," the group wrote in the Facebook post.

Murphy's rise to fame

Murphy had established himself as a star at the World Bird Sanctuary. The group said that his distinct personality and vocalizations are part of what made him so special.

The bald eagle rose to fame online in 2023 when he decided to foster a rock and incubate it as if it were his own. Eventually, the rock was replaced by an injured eaglet, captivating the world yet again.

Watching Murphy grow as a foster parent and the eaglet get bigger and stronger is part of what fascinated audiences, according to the sanctuary.

The sanctuary shared that one of Murphy's fostered eaglets was the first one their hospital had received in over a decade.

"Their journey together taught thousands about eagle growth and development, the bonds between eagle parents and their young, and the critical work that goes into wildlife rehabilitation," the sanctuary said in the post.

Murphy would go on to foster a second eaglet, who is still in the sanctuary's care. According to the sanctuary's Facebook post, the baby bird is progressing well and is expected to be released into the wild by mid-summer.

In honor of Murphy, the sanctuary plans to name the eventual eagle-fostering aviary "Murphy's Manor."