Dolphins welcome astronauts back to Earth after 9 months, swimming around SpaceX Dragon capsule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Four astronauts received a welcome only possible on Earth after returning from the International Space Station as curious dolphins swam up to their SpaceX spacecraft bobbing in the water off the Gulf Coast of Florida.

On Tuesday evening, NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Suni Williams and Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov landed off Florida's Gulf Coast in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, where NASA and SpaceX teams were waiting on boats to greet the astronaut crew.

SpaceX recovery teams can check "swimming with dolphins" off their bucket lists after a pod of dolphins greeted the fast boats and the Dragon spacecraft bobbed in the water like a toasted marshmallow. The Dragon uses two sets of parachutes to slow down from 17,500 mph as it enters Earth's atmosphere to a few miles per hour for splashdown.

"Here on your screen, we can see dolphins, actually, who want to come and play with Dragon," joked SpaceX engineer Kate Tice during the landing livestream on Tuesday.

Tice called the dolphins "honorary" members of the recovery crew.

The NASA photo above shows the dolphin fins gliding above the water near the capsule, where the four astronauts inside waited for help out of the spacecraft.

BOEING STARLINER RETURNS HOME TO EARTH WITHOUT ASTRONAUTS, MARKING END OF TUMULTUOUS MISSION

The pod of about eight dolphins continued to swim nearby as the Dragon was brought aboard the SpaceX recovery vessel, Megan.

next Image 1 of 4

prev next Image 2 of 4

prev next Image 3 of 4

prev Image 4 of 4



Wilmore and Williams are finally back on Earth, nearly nine months later than originally scheduled. They joined the Crew-9 mission on the SpaceX Freedom Dragon capsule for their return after the Boeing Starliner capsule experienced a series of problems during its first crewed flight to the space station in June.

NASA ultimately decided to send Williams and Wilmore's Starliner spacecraft back to Earth without them as they waited on a new ride home from SpaceX.

After 286 days in space and a greeting fitting for the only place we know of that has life, Williams and Wilmore, along with their fellow Crew-9, were flown back to Houston on Tuesday where they were reunited with their families.