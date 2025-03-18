NASA's Starliner astronauts finally return to Earth after 10-day mission turned into 9 months

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are finally back on Earth, nearly 9 months later than originally scheduled, splashing down in a different spacecraft than the one they launched in last June.

Wilmore, Suni Williams, NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov landed off Florida's Gulf coast in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule where NASA and SpaceX teams were waiting on boats to greet the astronaut crew.

Wilmore and Williams each added a fourth spacecraft to their resumes as their roundtrip home included not one but two private company's spacecraft. They arrived in June on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft during the first test flight to the International Space Station with crew, but after a series of issues with Boeing's vehicle, NASA opted to undock it from the ISS and return it to Earth without its crew.

To get the pair home, SpaceX and NASA launched the Crew-9 mission with one astronaut and one cosmonaut, leaving two seats open for Williams and Wilmore. Meanwhile, the Starliner crew became part of the ISS's daily activities, conducting science in the orbiting laboratory and spacewalks outside the station.

"When we looked at the situation at the time, we had a Crew-9 launch in front of us," NASA space station program manager Dana Weigel told reporters recently. "It made sense to take the opportunity to bring Crew-9 up with just two seats and have Butch and Suni fill in and do the rest of the long-duration mission."

The Starliner test flight was slated to last about a week at the space station. Still, the logistical operation to bring Wilmore and Williams home on another vehicle extended their mission by nearly 10 months. SpaceX and Boeing have custom-fitted spacesuits and seats for their vehicles. NASA needed to launch those items to the ISS to use on the Dragon spacecraft's return to Earth.

On Tuesday at 1 a.m., the Crew-9 SpaceX Dragon undocked from the ISS with its four crew. After less than a day of spaceflight, the Dragon re-entered Earth's atmosphere, landing in the Gulf of America.

Despite 286 days in space, Williams and Wilmore don't hold the record for days in orbit. NASA astronaut Frank Rubio holds the record with 371 days in space due to a coolant leak on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft.