Boeing Starliner spacecraft issues delay docking at ISS with NASA astronauts

NASA astronauts encountered problems with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft ahead of docking at the International Space Station on Thursday. They continue to troubleshoot thruster issues that are delaying their arrival at the orbiting laboratory.

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore began the Crew Flight Test (CFT) of Starliner by launching on United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral on Wednesday at 10:52 a.m. ET. Docking at the ISS will achieve one of the final milestones before NASA certifies Boeing to fly humans on long-duration missions.

After 24 hours of spaceflight, Starliner began approaching the International Space Station for docking around 10 a.m. ET, but a series of malfunctions with thrusters delayed the docking as the astronauts completed testing in orbit.

Boeing and NASA were troubleshooting some issues with the spacecraft throughout the journey to the space station, including jets and multiple helium leaks.

A helium leak on the spacecraft delayed the CFT launch into June, but NASA and Boeing teams determined the leak was within safety limits and moved ahead with the mission. However, the leak ahead of liftoff was in one area and throughout the spaceflight, teams on the ground discovered two new helium leaks on the spacecraft.

Three helium manifolds were closed on the spacecraft during the spaceflight to manage the leaks and reopened for docking.

"The flight control team will continue to monitor the leak rates in Starliner’s propulsion system. After docking, all of Starliner manifolds will be closed per normal plans," NASA said.

As Starliner approached the ISS, NASA and Boeing monitored issues with multiple reaction control system (RCS) thrusters used to move the spacecraft in orbit when sensor values were slightly above normal limits. NASA had Williams completed hot fires of four problem jets to get them functioning again before docking, while Wilmore took over manual control of the spacecraft.

With the current issues, NASA said the spacecraft cannot approach for docking. It is holding 200 meters away from the ISS.

Wilmore and Williams were scheduled to dock at the ISS around 1 p.m., where five astronauts and two cosmonauts were there to greet them and the Starliner spacecraft named Calypso. It's unclear when the spacecraft will be able to approach for docking.

When it happens, the arrival will mark the first time Starliner docks at the orbiting laboratory with astronauts. The company completed a previous flight test without crew in 2022.