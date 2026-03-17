Unprecedented heat wave expected to shatter records across Southwest as extreme heat warnings persist

An unprecedented spring heat wave has begun in the Southwest, one that is likely to rewrite the record books and set dozens of new temperature records for March and possibly even April.

The worst of the heat is on the way, but temperatures are already above average for the season across the region.

High temperatures will soar as much as 35 degrees above average for this time of year from California to the Great Plains, with the hottest days expected to occur Thursday through Saturday.

The FOX Forecast Center said even after Saturday, the heat will remain, with some places potentially breaking daily temperature records for seven days straight, a rare occurrence.

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Potential record highs southwest

(FOX Weather)



Not only will daily temperature records be broken, but monthly records will likely be shattered by a large margin.

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Palm Springs, California, is forecast to reach 108 degrees on Friday. If it happens, this will not only be the hottest March day Palm Springs has ever seen, but it'll tie the U.S. record high for the month of March set in Rio Grande City in 1954 and Falcon Dam, Texas in 2020.

People across coastal California flocked to beaches to take advantage of the unusual extra warmth.

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San Francisco's Department of Emergency Management reminded residents to only swim at beaches with a lifeguard, and use extreme caution as ocean water is cold and currents are strong.

Some people head to beaches to cool off during hot weather. Be aware that ocean water is extremely cold and strong currents are common. Stay back from the waterline, never turn your back on the ocean, and swim only where lifeguards are present. Swimming at Ocean Beach is never… pic.twitter.com/eG0KcEOxHe — San Francisco Department of Emergency Management (@SF_emergency) March 15, 2026

The heat wave is caused by a ridge of high pressure, heavy air that's sinking toward the ground. It will take the shape of a heat dome strengthening over the region, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Extreme Heat Warnings stretch across southern California and southern Nevada and much of western and southern Arizona through Sunday.

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Heat alerts in place.

(FOX Weather)



Cities like Phoenix, Los Angeles and Las Vegas are all under Extreme Heat Warnings already or beginning Wednesday.

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Las Vegas could see 100 degrees on Friday. This would make Sin City's first 100-degree day in March and would shatter its previous March temperature record of 93 degrees.

If downtown Los Angeles reaches 100 degrees, it'll break a temperature record of 99 degrees set in 1879.

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management also reminded people to use caution in the extreme heat, sharing heat safety tips and resources for locals.

Heat Advisories are also in place across California and Nevada.

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Forecast temperature highs for Friday

(FOX Weather)



Low snowpack across the mountains in California and Nevada has already led to ski seasons ending early, and now the excess heat is likely to melt a lot more of the remaining snow.

Because the western U.S. relies on snowpack as a "natural reservoir" that slowly releases water through July, this premature spike in temperature is essentially draining the region's water bank account months too early, the FOX Forecast Center said.

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As the snow disappears a month early, high-elevation vegetation will begin drying out much sooner, extending the 2026 wildfire season by four to six weeks.

Temperatures across the West are expected to remain slightly higher than usual through at least early April, according to the National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center's temperature outlook.