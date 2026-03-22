U.S. Coast Guard rescues 7 people and a dog after the worst flooding in 20 years hits Hawaii

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and Navy aircrews rescued seven people and a dog during extreme flooding in O'ahu, Hawaii.

The USCG received a distress report Friday morning about multiple people stranded across the island.

ONGOING EXTREME FLOODING DEVASTATES HAWAII AS POWER RESTORATION CONTINUES, EVACUATION ORDERS LIFT

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu coordinated its response with the Navy, deploying an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew to Waialua, where five people and a dog were trapped on a rooftop.

The crew rescued them and brought them safely to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii.

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"Safety of life remains our top priority," Cmdr. Jeffrey Padilla, incident commander, Sector Honolulu, said. "We are working closely with our partners, including the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and Honolulu County first responders, to support developing search and rescue efforts."

In the afternoon, USCG MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued two people stranded near Yokohama Bay due to the washed-out flooded roads.

The man and woman wrote SOS in the sand, where a Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted the message when flying over the area. The crew then hoisted the pair and transported them to Air Station Barbers Point.

Boats and airplanes from the Honolulu station responded to the incident as well.

"The bravery and selfless service of these Coast Guard personnel embody the best of what it means to be an American," The Department of Homeland Security said on X. "Thank you to these heroes and all the Coast Guard personnel who continue working around the clock to protect our homeland."

Multiple Kona Lows have impacted the Hawaiian Islands, resulting in dangerous flash flooding that has led to thousands of evacuations, soaring power outages, more than 200 rescues and significant damage.

FEMA said on X over the weekend that the organization is working closely with Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency as the state leads rescue and shelter operations, and that it stands ready it stands ready to provide additional support to help protect lives and communities.

The Hawaii National Guard has also activated approximately 200 soldiers and airmen to support all counties across the state in response to the ongoing storm.

On Friday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a press conference that this is the largest flood his state has seen in 20 years.

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