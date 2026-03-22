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U.S. Coast Guard rescues 7 people and a dog after the worst flooding in 20 years hits Hawaii

The USCG received a distress report Friday morning about multiple people stranded across the island.

By Alexandra Myers Source FOX Weather
Historic flooding swamps Hawaii, turning roads into rivers and trapping residents. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy carried out multiple aerial rescues, lifting people to safety as life-threatening conditions put homes and property at risk. 03:22

Coast Guard helicopter crews perform rescues as historic flooding inundates Hawaii

Historic flooding swamps Hawaii, turning roads into rivers and trapping residents. The U.S. Coast Guard and Navy carried out multiple aerial rescues, lifting people to safety as life-threatening conditions put homes and property at risk.

The United States Coast Guard (USCG) and Navy aircrews rescued seven people and a dog during extreme flooding in O'ahu, Hawaii.

The USCG received a distress report Friday morning about multiple people stranded across the island.

ONGOING EXTREME FLOODING DEVASTATES HAWAII AS POWER RESTORATION CONTINUES, EVACUATION ORDERS LIFT

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu coordinated its response with the Navy, deploying an MH-60 Seahawk helicopter crew to Waialua, where five people and a dog were trapped on a rooftop.

The crew rescued them and brought them safely to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point in Kapolei, Hawaii.

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    Glenn Duquez, associate pastor at the Church of God Jesus is Alive Fellowship, carries a lamp into the mud-riddled church building to clean up after the fast-moving flood in Haleiwa, Hawaii Saturday, March 21, 2026.  (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

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    Madison Nahooikaika is in the background looking for items lost during the flooding, while in the foreground, her boyfriend, Nuutea Vanbastolaer, and a neighbor shovel out mud, in Haleiwa, Hawaii, on March 21, 2026.  ( Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

  • Campers rescued from Lady of Keaʻau on O'ahu walk to a heiicopter.
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    Campers rescued from Lady of Keaʻau on O'ahu walk to a heiicopter.  (Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook)

  • Honolulu Fire Department responds to flood rescues on O'ahu.
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    Honolulu Fire Department responds to flood rescues on O'ahu.  (Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook)

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    Two teenagers surf next to a disabled vehicle in flood water in Waialua, Hawaii Saturday, March 21, 2026. (Photo by ) (Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)

  • Flooding collapsed a building, pushing into a bridge on O'ahu.
    Image 6 of 6

    Flooding collapsed a building, pushing into a bridge on O'ahu.  (Honolulu Fire Department/Facebook)

"Safety of life remains our top priority," Cmdr. Jeffrey Padilla, incident commander, Sector Honolulu, said. "We are working closely with our partners, including the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and Honolulu County first responders, to support developing search and rescue efforts." 

In the afternoon, USCG MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued two people stranded near Yokohama Bay due to the washed-out flooded roads. 

Flash flooding swamped the town of Haleiwa early Friday. According to the NWS, local emergency management says the town is cut off by floodwaters. Stranded residents told FOX Weather that people are on their roofs with their animals and have been told by 911 operators that first responders are unable to reach them. 00:18

Watch: Floodwaters reach SUV windows in Hawaii during Flash Flood Emergency

Flash flooding swamped the town of Haleiwa early Friday. According to the NWS, local emergency management says the town is cut off by floodwaters. Stranded residents told FOX Weather that people are on their roofs with their animals and have been told by 911 operators that first responders are unable to reach them.

The man and woman wrote SOS in the sand, where a Coast Guard helicopter crew spotted the message when flying over the area. The crew then hoisted the pair and transported them to Air Station Barbers Point.

Boats and airplanes from the Honolulu station responded to the incident as well. 

"The bravery and selfless service of these Coast Guard personnel embody the best of what it means to be an American," The Department of Homeland Security said on X. "Thank you to these heroes and all the Coast Guard personnel who continue working around the clock to protect our homeland."

Multiple Kona Lows have impacted the Hawaiian Islands, resulting in dangerous flash flooding that has led to thousands of evacuations, soaring power outages, more than 200 rescues and significant damage. 

FEMA said on X over the weekend that the organization is working closely with Gov. Josh Green and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency as the state leads rescue and shelter operations, and that it stands ready it stands ready to provide additional support to help protect lives and communities.

Lifelong Oʻahu resident Danny Casler joins FOX Weather with his children while sheltering in place, unable to leave their home, as catastrophic flooding grips the region and a nearby stream surges into a dangerous river. Casler recounts the past 05:35

Oʻahu family shelters as destructive flooding slams Hawaiian Islands, leaving widespread damage

Lifelong Oʻahu resident Danny Casler joins FOX Weather with his children while sheltering in place, unable to leave their home, as catastrophic flooding grips the region and a nearby stream surges into a dangerous river. Casler recounts the past

The Hawaii National Guard has also activated approximately 200 soldiers and airmen to support all counties across the state in response to the ongoing storm.

On Friday, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said in a press conference that this is the largest flood his state has seen in 20 years. 

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