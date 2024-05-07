Severe storms shift to Ohio Valley on Tuesday as multiday threat continues for millions across US

After Monday's deadly severe weather in the central U.S., the threat of severe storms shifts eastward into the Ohio Valley on Tuesday.

A line of strong to occasionally severe thunderstorms lingering from Monday night continues to charge eastward Tuesday morning across parts of the Midwest.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

While the ongoing storms are expected to weaken later Tuesday morning, Tornado Watches remain posted until mid-morning for multiple states in the central U.S.

The current Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watches in effect across the U.S.

Meanwhile, the atmosphere will begin to reload for another round of severe weather as higher amounts of instability build across the Ohio Valley.

Nearly 13 million people in parts of Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky have been included in a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe weather from NOAA's Storm Prediction Center. This includes the cities of Indianapolis in Indiana, Columbus and Cincinnati in Ohio and Louisville and Lexington in Kentucky.

Unlike Monday, the storms on Tuesday will likely form in clusters and lines rather than intense supercells, according to the FOX Forecast Center. This will make large hail and damaging wind gusts the primary severe storm threats. However, a few tornadoes are also possible, and some of them could become strong (EF-2 or higher).

The severe weather threat on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Severe weather threat expands on Wednesday

Numerous severe thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday from parts of the southern Plains into the mid-Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

On Wednesday, the severe weather ingredients look to be higher compared to Tuesday, meaning there is likely a better opportunity for tornadoes. The FOX Forecast Center believes some of those twisters could be strong, long-track tornadoes.

One of the big unknowns is the coverage of thunderstorm activity on Wednesday morning. More widespread storms early in the day would limit the severe weather potential for Wednesday afternoon, so this part of the forecast will need to be closely monitored.

Some larger cities such as Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee, St. Louis in Missouri and Louisville and Lexington in Kentucky all face the risk of severe weather on Wednesday.

The severe weather threat on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Severe storms shift south and east on Thursday

On Thursday, a broad area of severe storms is possible from parts of Central and East Texas into the lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast, extending northeastward into parts of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic.

Damaging winds and hail will likely be the primary threats, though a tornado or two can't be ruled out.

The FOX Forecast Center said the exact timing of these storms is a bit uncertain as it will depend on what happens with the severe weather on Wednesday, but the most likely time period for severe thunderstorms will be during the afternoon and into the evening.

The severe weather threat on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

Additionally, more flooding is possible, particularly across eastern portions of Texas, where catastrophic flooding already occurred last week and over the weekend. Between 2 and 3 inches of additional rain is expected to fall in that region.