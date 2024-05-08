Heightened tornado risk targets Nashville as severe weather outbreak expands to nearly 150 million Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The nation's deadly severe weather outbreak enters its third day with a higher risk of strong, long-track tornadoes in densely populated areas.

This comes as several damaging twisters tore across the Midwest and Ohio Valley on Tuesday, with Michigan being the hardest hit.

Happening now

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for extreme eastern Kansas and western and central Missouri until 2 p.m. CDT. This includes Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield in Missouri.

The primary threats include scattered large hail and isolated very large hail up to 3 inches in diameter, as well as scattered damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.

Some Kansas City residents awoke Wednesday morning to see hail covering the ground. Brenda Poor captured this footage (below) of hail falling in Shawnee, Kansas, a suburb of Kansas City.

Severe weather threat expands Wednesday afternoon and evening

On Wednesday, nearly 4 million people, including the city of Nashville, Tennessee, and Bowling Green, Kentucky, are included in a Level 4 out of 5 risk of severe weather. Another 14 million are included in a Level 3 out of 5 risk, including Memphis, Tennessee, and St. Louis, Missouri.

Tornadoes, very large to giant hail and destructive wind gusts are all possible. Some of the tornadoes may be EF-2 or stronger.

"Mayfield, Kentucky, is right in the middle of this. That is always a concern when you see those towns that have been hard hit by severe weather in the last three years or so," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "It takes a lot of time to come back from an EF-4 tornado."

While the highest severe weather threat is centered over the areas covered by the Level 3 and Level 4 risks, the risk of severe storms also extends into portions of the East Coast. In total, nearly 150 million Americans are highlighted for at least some threat of severe weather on Wednesday.

The timing is going to be this afternoon. After lunchtime, a huge blossom of thunderstorm activity is likely between Missouri, southern Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee.

"That's the get go," Merwin added. "And unfortunately, these thunderstorms only become more widespread around 8 p.m. because then we have ignition in Arkansas and Texas, which is going to be a little bit lagged today. That's not going to happen until around dinnertime."

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

Flash flooding is also a concern, especially in the Tennessee and Ohio valleys. Parts of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky are under a Level 3 out of 4 risk for flash flooding. Flood Watches also cover the same areas.

"We could see flash flooding just because these thunderstorms are going to produce so much rain in very urban areas like Nashville," Merwin said. "Just be forewarned that street flooding can happen quickly."

Severe storms shift south and east on Thursday

On Thursday, the threat of severe storms will be highest across north-central and central portions of Texas during the afternoon and evening. This is where multiple supercells could produce very large hail, potentially up to the size of baseballs. Damaging winds and an isolated tornado are also possible.

A broader severe weather risk stretches from the lower Mississippi Valley and Southeast into the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic, where large hail and damaging wind gusts are the main threats. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

The exact timing of these storms is unclear, as most of this will depend on what happens on Wednesday, but the most likely time period for severe storms will be during the afternoon and into the evening, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Additionally, more flooding is likely, especially across eastern portions of Texas, where catastrophic flooding has already occurred. Between 2 and 3 inches of additional rain is expected in that region.