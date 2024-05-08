US already hit by 7 billion-dollar disasters in 2024 and it's only May

The first full month of spring was stormy, warm and snowy according to NOAA's April 2024 climate assessment. That means through April, this year is the fifth-hottest out of the nation's 130-year climate history, and the country has endured seven billion-dollar disasters so far.

The biggest severe weather outbreak so far this year generated more than 100 tornadoes across the Midwest and Plains on April 25-28. On April 26, the NWS Norman, Oklahoma office issued 48 tornado warnings, which was a record for a single day.

Even Alaska saw a tornado on April 19, which was only the fifth for the state since statehood in 1959.

An early April snowstorm dumped up to 2 feet of snow across areas of New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Strong winds also knocked out power to hundreds of thousands across the Northeast.

Temperature

NOAA found the average temperature for the contiguous U.S. in April was 53.8 degrees, which was 2.7 degrees above the 20th-century average. That makes 2024 the 12th-warmest April in 130 years of recordkeeping.

Virginia and West Virginia each had their fifth-warmest April on record. Kentucky, Maryland and Ohio had their 10th-warmest April on record.

Alaska was also warmer than average. The state's average temperature was 27.2 degrees, which was 3.9 degrees above average.

The average temp is the high and low averaged for cities across the nation.

From January through April, the average temp was 13.9 degrees, 3.6 degrees warmer than normal across the contiguous U.S. So, 2024 goes down as the fifth-warmest first four months of the year on record.

Parts of the Northeast and Great Lakes saw record warmth. Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine all had their second-warmest January to April.

Precipitation

Across the contiguous U.S., the average precipitation was 2.77 inches, a quarter inch above average. That makes 2024 the 11th-wettest April. Indiana and Pennsylvania had their fifth-wettest April on record. South Dakota had their 10th-wettest April.

The month was in the driest third for Alaska, while the rest of the U.S. was in its wettest third.

New Orleans declared a Flash Flood Emergency on April 10 as severe thunderstorms inundated streets and neighborhoods. Kauai, Hawaii, saw 10 inches of rain in less than 12 hours from April 11-12, triggering evacuations.

Southwest Kansas and west Oklahoma developed flash drought conditions in April that led to dust storms and stressed the wheat crop.

Severe weather

April has been plagued with severe weather and strong storms. The month started with a crippling April snowstorm in the Northeast, but that same storm dropped heavy rain and snow on the Great Lakes on April 2. More than 100,000 people were without power at the height of the storm.

A hailstorm in Rock Hill, South Carolina, caused $5 million in damage on April 20. Softball-sized hail fell in Lumberton, North Carolina.

The Midwest and Plains are still cleaning up after the deadly April 25-28 tornado outbreak. The strongest tornado was an EF-4.

Billion Dollar Disasters

NOAA is not done calculating losses, but for the year so far, there have been seven confirmed weather and climate disasters with over $1 billion in losses. The latest confirmed event was April 11.

The billion-dollar disasters so far this year are: