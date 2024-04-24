Rock Hill man's backyard takes 'absolute beating' after South Carolina experiences largest hail in 13 years

ROCK HILL, S.C. – A buzzsaw of a storm swept through South Carolina last weekend, causing significant damage in Rock Hill.

Although some residents suspected a tornado caused the trees to fall and power lines to be pulled down, the National Weather Service found no evidence of such damage. However, extensive damage was caused by the combination of winds reaching up to 90 mph and hail the size of softballs. A few minor injuries were reported.

The storm that blew through York County on April 20 spanned over 22 miles, from York to Interstate 77, with a maximum width of over 5.5 miles.

In Rock Hill, some areas experienced a hailstorm with hailstones up to 4 inches in diameter, the largest reported in South Carolina in 13 years. The hailstones left yards and properties covered, giving the appearance of snow.

At Christopher Mazza's mother's birthday party, chaos quickly ensued outside his home just before 5 p.m. Saturday as the once-beautiful sunny day quickly turned worse, with trees in the backyard being whipped around like they were in blenders.

"The winds, and then the hail kicked in," Mazza told FOX Weather, thinking he was in a tornado or maybe even a hurricane.

Mazza recorded video showing his backyard fence knocked down by the hail deluge and his door blown open by the winds.

Mazza said the storm caused significant damage, with numerous trees down in yards and on the streets. The high winds tore apart roofs and siding, while hail obliterated windows, fences and cars.

"They took an absolute beating," he added.

Thankfully, the homes were not leveled. However, Mazza and his neighbors are now working together to provide support for cleanup wherever they can.