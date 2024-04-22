Search
Extreme Weather
'All hail broke loose': Softball-size hail destroys property in Carolinas during weekend hailstorm

Parts of Rock Hill received hail up to 4 inches in diameter, the largest hail report in South Carolina in 13 years. The hailstorm left yards and properties covered in hailstones making it look like snow.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Severe thunderstorms brought a massive hailstorm to the Carolinas on Saturday, blasting out windows, tearing down fences and leaving yards covered in enough ice to create the appearance of a fresh blanket of snow. 

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was in effect for Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Tega Cay in South Carolina on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. ET. The warning included the potential for winds of up to 70 mph and huge hail

Warnings were also in effect for central North Carolina through Saturday night into early Sunday morning. During the severe thunderstorms on Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina, received hail reports ranging from quarter to golf ball size.

SUDDEN HAILSTORM CAUSES $1 MILLION IN DAMAGE TO TENNESSEE FORD DEALERSHIP

    A screenshot from video showing a damaging hailstorm in Rock Hill, South Carolina on April 20, 2024. (Chris Mazza/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

    A screenshot from video showing a damaging hailstorm in Rock Hill, South Carolina on April 20, 2024. (Chris Mazza/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)

    Large hail in Rock Hill, South Carolina during a severe thunderstorm on 4/20/2024 (@kristinnleslie)

    Storm damage in Rock Hill, S.C. after a severe storm (@kristinnleslie)

    Storm damage in Rock Hill, S.C. after a severe storm (@kristinnleslie)

    Photos of damage to a gas station along Highway 901 and Saluda Street in Rock Hill, South Carolina after a severe thunderstorm caused widespread destruction from wind and hail. (@AntonioAdkins17/ X)

    Photos of damage to a business along Highway 901 and Saluda Street in Rock Hill, South Carolina after a severe thunderstorm caused widespread destruction from wind and hail. (@AntonioAdkins17/ X)

Damage reports from York County, South Carolina, quickly began pouring into the NWS on Saturday as the storm blasted through the region.

Hailstorm creates rivers of ice, covers ground with hailstones

Parts of Rock Hill received hail up to 4 inches in diameter – about the size of a softball. It was the largest hail reported in South Carolina in 13 years. The hailstorm left yards and properties covered in hailstones, making it look like snow.

Video recorded in Rock Hill by Chris Mazza showed the deluge of hail knocking down their backyard fence and winds causing their door to blow open. Mazza said his family was getting ready to celebrate his mom’s birthday when the storm blew in. 

In front of the home, the rain and hail created a river of ice water running down the street, where vehicles could be seen with damaged windshields and covered in dents. 

NEW SUMMER WEATHER OUTLOOK LOOKS TOASTY ACROSS MUCH OF US AS SEASON LOOMS LESS THAN 50 DAYS AWAY

‘All hail broke loose’

Rock Hill resident Austin Jefferson told FOX Weather he was preparing to cater food for a wedding when the wild weather event began unfolding. 

"What I thought would be a quick thunderstorm quickly turned into a hailstorm," Jefferson said. "All hail broke loose, literally."

The hail started out as penny-size before increasing in size to golf ball-size, according to Jefferson.  

Jefferson was in his garage packing up supplies and had to force the door closed when the hailstorm started. His truck was seriously damaged, including a cracked windshield and dents on the body.

He got help shoveling the ice from his driveway to be able to make it to the wedding and cater the event.  

Drone video recorded over the Roddey Park neighborhood in Rock Hill showed the extent of property damage from downed fences to cars and roofs with blue tarps. 

Multiple sources reported widespread tree and wind damage throughout Rock Hill. During the storm, a gas station's awning collapsed, and photos showed another business with its windows blown in. 

Photos of damage to a gas station along Highway 901 and Saluda Street in Rock Hill, South Carolina after a severe thunderstorm caused widespread destruction from wind and hail. 

(@AntonioAdkins17/ X )

Students in Rock Hill are attending school by eLearning on Monday because of the storm damage throughout the community, according to the school district. 

HOME HAIL DAMAGE: WHICH US COUNTIES ARE MOST AT RISK FOR COSTLY BILLS THIS YEAR?

Teams with the National Weather Service office in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, will conduct surveys Monday in Rock Hill to assess the damage from Saturday’s severe thunderstorms. 

While some residents believed a tornado caused some downed trees and pulled down powerlines, there have been no reports of tornado sightings associated with the storms over the weekend.

